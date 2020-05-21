Technology is the essential weapon that many organizations in Colombia and the world have used to mitigate or adapt to the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in global economies.

This was the conclusion of several experts from different local industries, who met to discuss the role of technology and digital transformation in companies, as well as the impact they have had on companies affected by the pandemic.

According to Business Insider, 65% of companies in the world have had a somewhat negative or very negative impact due to the current situation.

This has forced them to propose strategies that allow them to solve challenges for which many were not prepared.

According to Guillermo Brinkmann, President of SAP for the North Region of Latin America and the Caribbean, COVID-19 in the national and global economy has caused the objectives of the organizations to change, so that they can operate in person and ensure a chain production that meets current supply and demand.

Brinkman emphasized how e-commerce has risen as an urgent need of many companies that did not even take it into account before, because with online dynamics companies can reach more markets, get closer to their customers and establish instant communications with all your value chain.

Integrate technologies, the great challenge

In turn, Carlos Zenteno, president of Claro Colombia, pointed out that all companies currently have the challenge of integrating technology in all their business areas.

He added that “digital transformation is not only a matter of technology, but a strategic decision that changes the culture of an organization and in which from the presidents there must be awareness of its appropriation.”

In Zenteno’s opinion, this cultural change and the rapid adoption of many technologies will be the transversal axis, regardless of the industry to which we belong, of the moments of recovery after the current situation.

The approach in this regard of Juan Carlos Pinzón, President of ProBogotá, is that the same organizations are called to find those technologies that allow them to solve challenges in issues such as economic reactivation, strengthening of the health structure and digital immersion in work.

“It seems to me that the crisis has shown us the great challenges that we as companies and governments must solve in the now. Among them, the increase in broadband connectivity and digital channels, the retraining of work towards a more digital world and the incorporation of technologies that allow different sectors to operate their businesses in a more optimized way, “said Pinzón.

Opportunity shines in the sea of ​​crisis

The executives agreed that the moment is critical and has hit some sectors more strongly than others.

However, it is key that it be seen –even though the moment is difficult– as an opportunity to find improvements based on technology so that processes are more digital and flexible and, in this way, they can adapt to external circumstances, no matter what demanding as they are.

Likewise, they stated that the time to start digitalization and digital transformation processes is now, and insisted that organizations should not postpone their decisions to implement new technologies.

Productive reflections

William Brinkmann

SAP President for the North Region of Latin America and the Caribbean

“The level of digital adoption of a company depends a lot on the industry to which it belongs. There will be companies that recover faster than others. For example, the financial, utilities, health, and telecommunications sectors are among those that practically do not they have stopped, while industries like tourism, airlines, entertainment and oil & gas will have a slower return to the economy. “

“Companies that have started their digital transformation or are in the process will have better tools to survive the crisis, thus having their basic operations running and with sufficient cash flow to rethink their business for the future.”

Carlos Zenteno

President of Claro Colombia

“It is not an alternative for companies to live today without telecommunications and digital tools, regardless of the sector to which they belong. In fact, many of them that have continued to operate would not have been able to do so at this difficult juncture had it not been for the processes technological implementation that they had advanced “.

“Today there is no other option but to transform. Digital transformation accelerated, there is no going back. This situation is going to make us change the way of thinking, both for companies and for citizens.”

Juan Carlos Pinzón

President of ProBogotá

“The crisis is creating a challenge in managing the pandemic itself. For example, those cities and countries with technology to track the spread have undoubtedly had a more positive impact in mitigating the virus than those without processes. This has shown us that efforts in this regard must focus on the fronts that really have a greater impact on the population, such as strengthening health systems with technological solutions that allow the collection and analysis of information in real time, in order to act in the right time and generate protection strategies for the health sector and citizens. “

“It is necessary to create public policies that include issues of innovation, science, immersion and digital transformation that positively impact the civilian population and the economic sector. In this way, companies will be able to more easily implement technologies that serve to face situations such as that the country and the world live today “