The coronavirus pandemic facing the world today has come to modify all routines. Families stay at home and try to fulfill their work obligations from home, as well as attend to other basic needs such as education and entertainment.

This influences people to make a greater demand for technology and connectivity, which can be a challenge if you do not have the right devices. However, for those who have devices with MediaTek technology in them, things can be different during quarantine.

Alexander Rojas, Sales and Business Development Manager of MediaTek for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean explained that at times when not only one or two people connect to work, but also the children to play or watch movies online, the width Bandwidth is not enough, and it is there that the solutions of Wi-Fi Mesh Routers (or mesh) provided by MediaTek gain relevance by allowing an intelligent use of bandwidth on different devices at home. There are different companies that use MediaTek solutions in this type of development, such as TP Link, among others.

“What these types of solutions allow is that we can have different equipment connected at home but efficiently, this means that the mesh network controls the access and assigned bandwidth, it is not only a typical router, but also supports going a lot further thanks to Mediatek solutions ”, clarified Rojas.

And once the family’s connectivity has been resolved, there are other devices with MediaTek technology that will facilitate the quarantine, among them, the Alexa Echo Spot, which incorporates a chipset from the company and can be purchased through the Amazon store.

Although it may seem like a basic tool, these types of solutions offer interesting possibilities for monitoring various indicators, since they have artificial intelligence solutions, which allow for an interesting experience in interaction, access to information and entertainment.

MediaTek chipsets provided with Edge AI Technology or Artificial Intelligence at the edge allow devices to have autonomous processing capacity. This is useful in times of pandemic, because according to Rojas, these devices could give alerts of areas of concentration of the pandemic, or news that are occurring optimizing the use of internet connections.

“These devices help us make life smarter and will allow us to be informed. They have search engines working on MediaTek Chipset solutions, which allow access to the most accurate information, filtering relevant information and learning from user habits. ”

Another major challenge during the pandemic is keeping family members entertained, as they are not used to being indoors for so many hours.

Here are alternatives such as the Amazon Fire TV that incorporates a MediaTek chipset inside and will allow you to browse the content of platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Reddit. Or, if you want you can listen to your favorite playlists on Spotify or access series and movies on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.

If you are looking for traditional entertainment options on televisions, the option with MediaTek technology is the new Samsung 8K Smart TV with Wi-Fi 6. As mentioned in this type of situation, bandwidth is usually not enough, therefore, it is it requires these devices to be smart, to incorporate search engines and with Wi-Fi that optimizes navigation at home without losing the quality of entertainment.

Source. Central American and Caribbean Digital Newspaper