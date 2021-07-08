TechnipFMC and Halliburton Underwater Fiber Optic Solution Selected by OTC and ExxonMobil

Technology enables the digital transformation of an offshore development project in Guyana

HOUSTON, July 08, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) and Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that they received the OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award® (SONT) for their OdasseaTM Submarine Fiber Optic Solution, Advanced System Downhole Fiber Optic Detection System. ExxonMobil selected the solution for its Payara development project in Guyana. The award followed completion of front-end design and engineering studies and qualifications.

“We are excited to win the OTC Spotlight Award and implement Odassea ™ at Payara, the industry’s largest subsea fiber optic sensing project,” said Trey Clark, vice president, Halliburton Wireline and Perforating. “By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we combine our sensor and subsea expertise to improve reservoir perception and lower the total cost of ownership for our customers.

The Odassea ™ service integrates hardware and digital systems to strengthen capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization. Halliburton provides fiber optic detection technology and analysis for reservoir diagnostics. TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the top to the terminations. Through this collaboration, operators can accelerate the detection, design, and implementation of full-field subsea fiber optics.

The Payara development, located 200 kilometers off the coast of Guyana at 1800 meters of water depth, is the third development within the Stabroek block with currently discovered recoverable resources estimated at approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

“Winning the SONT award and helping our client achieve a higher level of understanding of the reservoir are great achievements,” said Christina Johansen, Senior Vice President of Submarine Product Management TechnipFMC. “Solutions like Odassea ™ transform the economics of our clients’ projects and demonstrate how we continually drive change in the industry.

TechnipFMC and Halliburton are delivering Odassea ™ solutions to many other subsea projects at all stages from concept design to execution.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider for both traditional and new energy industries, offering fully integrated projects, products and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming the economics of our clients’ projects, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized into two business segments, surface and subsea technologies, we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI ™, iFEED ™ and iComplete ™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our customers’ success and a strong execution culture, determined innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a distribution channel for material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, visit www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its clients maximize value throughout the reservoir life cycle – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data to formation drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, and production optimization over the life of the reservoir. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Youtube.

