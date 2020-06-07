Technics is one of the sound brands that many associate with high-quality products, equipment with high-end features and careful manufacturing. Now we are going to have all this in the palm of our hands the Technics EAH-AZ70W, their first headphones True Wireless with noise cancellation.

Best sound with hybrid noise cancellation

Technics has been working for 55 years developing its own sound equipment and acoustic technologies. This has made them deserving of a fame that they do not want to lose with their new headphones, so they have put all their experience and baggage into them.

The new Technics EAH-AZ70W have a compact design made after studying thousands of ears in 3D, with a length that offers maximum comfort and with splash protection equivalent to IPX4 certification

Their 10mm drivers have been built with a material composed of PEEK with graphene coating for the diaphragm, achieving a better sound with richer and more detailed bass. It also has an acoustic control chamber designed to control air flow and optimize each frequency by increasing its sound pressure. In addition, and thanks to the use of hybrid noise cancellation, this sound will not be clouded by external noise.

Technics has worked hard to achieve what they claim a market leading technology in terms of noise cancellationFor this they have used a Feedforward and Feedback system together with analog and digital processing to generate opposite sound patterns that inhibit any noise.

These headphones feature MEMS microphones with a labyrinth cabinet structure to eliminate windy sounds, while call quality is improved with beamforming technology that allows you to capture your voice while suppressing ambient noise.

Price and availability

With a battery that promises 18 hours of total playback, compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants, and touch controls, the Technis AZ70W will hit the market at the end of June in black and silver colors with a price of 279€

