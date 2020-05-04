Despite the pandemic period, this Monday is special for coach Hemerson Maria. That’s because he completes another year of life. The coach arrives at the age of 48 quite motivated to assume the technical command of the Brazil of Pelotas following 2020.

Hemerson was officially announced as commander of Xavante on March 30. However, he has not yet been able to implement his philosophy of fieldwork to the players, since training at the club in Rio Grande do Sul is paralyzed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hemerson Maria will be the coach of Brasil de Pelotas following the 2020 season

Even without being able to train, Hemerson Maria has been having an intense work routine, mainly in his professional updating and also in the evaluation of the red-black squad. “I watched all the games of Brasil de Pelotas in 2020 and I was able to analyze individually and collectively the players of the squad. In addition, I was able to look for old information and matches of athletes who did not have many chances this year. I have also seen many games from other states with in order to increase our range of reinforcement options for the following season, “said the coach.

Another thing I have been doing is talking to many fellow coaches, discussing football content and debating the current moment. I hope that this pandemic will pass soon and that everyone, with their relatives, will leave unharmed so that we can continue our paths. I have also been paying attention to my family members, especially my wife and daughter, as I know that when we go back to our routine, the tension makes us spend almost 24 hours on football “, he added.

Since 1994 performing the role of technician, and since 2012 leads professional teams, Hemerson Maria praises the maturity he has been having each year. “I am 48 years old evolving as a human being. Today I feel prepared and aware that the life of the coach is one of ups and downs. I have learned a lot in recent years from the pitfalls that the profession has and how to deal with them. I think it is essential to maintain a harmonious environment with: board, players, technical committee, employees and press. This helps to develop your work and consequently achieve the best results on the field “, said Maria.

Without an official date for the return to training in Brasil de Pelotas, Hemerson Maria reinforces the desire to return to his routine on the field soon. “I am very motivated for this challenge in Brasil de Pelotas. I know we will encounter difficulties, however, as I feel more mature, I am prepared to overcome the adverse situations that will come and thus I will lead the team in the search for a better possible position in the competitions that we will still have throughout 2020 “, he concluded.

