Pablo Fernandez takes advantage of quarantine to study Santos’ under-20

Pablo Fernandez was announced as the new coach of Santos’ under-20 two months ago and had his forced labor started in the middle of quarantine due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

After a few weeks of training and the 3-0 victory in a friendly against Jabaquara, in March, Pablo uses his free time to study and know what is necessary when he can retake the command of Meninos da Vila.

“I read Professor Jesualdo’s column and I agree with him, this period has been very difficult. Mainly because the beginning of the work was interrupted. I have tried to make the most of this period of isolation. I have established a daily routine of study and observation and I have been watching lectures on various aspects of the game and seen games from various teams, including the reruns of the 1970 and 1982 cups. Along with this, we in the grassroots football department are talking during the week to assemble a methodological document, in addition to talking with the category’s technical committee to adjust some points of our planning and to know, daily, the health status of our athletes “, said Pablo, in an interview to Sports Ball, before being asked if you are completely familiar with the cast.

“Yes, because I watched again all the training sessions we did until the stop and that gives us support for future decisions. We have to make the most of this time that we have won,” added the coach.

Pablo Fernandez is 44 years old and was hired to replace Márcio Zanardi. He was an athlete at Santos base in the early 90s, has a degree in Physical Education and a Master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering from Unimes and holds the “License A” from the CBF Academy. The coach has worked at Red Bull Brasil, Bahia and was the captain of the São Paulo team in 2017.

Sports Gazette





