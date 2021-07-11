Technical, trinitarian, claim, triumph, administrative, homophobic cry

MEXICO CITY.

Angus Eve, technical director of Trinidad and Tobago assured that they should have taken the three points against Mexico after the homophobic cry was present in the stands.

The Costa Rican referee, Ricardo Montero, had to stop the match on two occasions due to the discriminatory chants, but according to the Trinidadian strategist, the match had to be suspended permanently and consequently, he claimed the administrative victory.

On three occasions the game had to be stopped, we have to stop this type of behavior in this sport. I thought that after the third time the game stopped, they should have given us the game at that moment, “he said.

Eve highlighted the actions of her team after the 0-0 draw.

It was a very exhausting match and I can say that we felt comfortable neutralizing Mexico, the key was that we perfectly adhered to the game plan.

They had many options, but I think we settled well behind. It is really difficult to control a team like Mexico with very talented players, who play in Europe. It was not easy, but we are happy, “he mentioned.

The few variants of the Tri played in favor of the Soca Warriors.

I thought they would change something for the second half, but they didn’t. They continued doing what we thought they would do, we felt very comfortable during the game, “he concluded.

AMU

