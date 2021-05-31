Technical tie in Peru one week before the presidential election

(Bloomberg) – Peru’s presidential race is looking increasingly tight a week into the runoff between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, according to two opinion polls published Sunday.

In a voting simulation carried out by Ipsos and published in the newspaper El Comercio, the leftist leader Castillo would obtain 51.1% of the votes in the June 6 elections compared to 48.9% for Fujimori, within the margin of 2.5 percentage point error of the survey. About 20% of the voters were still undecided. The survey was applied to 1,517 people on May 28.

A separate survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) published in the newspaper La República also showed a technical tie between the two candidates.

uring the past week, those seeking to vote for Castillo fell to 40.3% from 44.8%, while support for Fujimori grew to 38.3% from 34.4% compared to May 23. Only 6.3% of voters reported being undecided. The IEP survey of 1,227 people was conducted by phone May 27-28 and had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

On Sunday, the candidates met face to face in a final debate in Arequipa. During the event, six topics were discussed including health, pandemic response, economics, education and human rights.

Castillo, a former school teacher representing a self-proclaimed Marxist political party feared by many investors, denied expropriation plans and promised not to impose the large Tía María and Conga mining projects on local communities, while reiterating the need to renegotiate the contracts. .

“We are going to recover the wealth with the renegotiation of contracts with large companies,” Castillo said.

Fujimori, a former legislator who lost ballots in two previous elections and has been accused of money laundering, used the debate to promise increased public spending, including a plan to pay US $ 2,600 to families of those who died from COVID-19.

The candidate also promised to channel 40% of the mining canon in payments to the communities and increase the minimum wage.

On Monday, the sol lost 0.6% to 3.83 per dollar following polls and debate, while the benchmark stock index rose 1.1%.

