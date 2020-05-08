Huawei P Smart 2020: a colorful new mid-range with dual camera and generous internal memory
The Huawei P Smart 2020 was seen a few days ago in leaks and today we already know all its details. One more year Huawei presents its best-selling alternative for the mid-range, with a few changes from the last generation.
We are going to know the main specifications of the Huawei P Smart 2020, a terminal that grows in memories Regarding the Huawei P Smart 2019 and that, at the moment, has no trace of Google services inside.
Huawei P Smart 2020 data sheet
HUAWEI P SMART 2020
SCREEN
IPS LCD 6.21 “19.5: 9
FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080 px)
PROCESSOR
Kirin 710F
GPU Turbo 2.0
Versions
4GB / 128GB
Micro SD
Rear cameras
13 MP f / 1.8
2 MP
Frontal camera
8 MP f / 2.0
DRUMS
3,400 mAh
Operating system
Android 9 Pie
EMUI 9.0
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
155.2 x 73.4 x 7.95 mm
160 grams
Connectivity and others
4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Rear fingerprint reader
Gps
NFC chip
Headphone jack
FM Radio
MicroUSB
PRICE
199 euros (Germany)
More memories for the new Huawei P Smart 2020
The 2020 Huawei P Smart shares most of the hardware with the previous generation model. This brings us to a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen. with Full HD + resolution and 19.5: 9 format, quite panoramic.
The 2020 Huawei P Smart comes with a well-known Kirin 710F and with 4 + 128 GB memory expandable by microSD cards
If we look inside the terminal we find a Kirin 710F, a processor that places this P Smart in the lower-middle range and that is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. We can expand these memories with microSD cards.
At the battery level we find 3,400mAh, a somewhat humble figure that is not accompanied by fast charging technologies in this case. Nor did we find, as expected in a terminal in this segment, wireless charging.
Two cameras on the back
And we got to the cameras. The Huawei P Smart 2020 has three sensors. The first of these is a 13-megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, so we couldn’t find Pixel Binning to group pixels together. To this sensor accompanied by a sensor dedicated to depth of field, in this case 2 megapixels. This sensor will help, on paper, to have a better crop with objects and people when using portrait mode.
As extras, this Huawei has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC chip, FM Radio and the almost extinct headphone jack. I could not miss either the fingerprint reader on the back. If we talk about software we find EMUI 9, without news of Google services inside it.
Versions and price of the Huawei P Smart 2020
The phone arrives with a European price of 199 euros Although, at the moment, there is no news about his official arrival in our country. What we do know is that the memory version is unique, with 4 + 128 GB as an option to choose.
Huawei P Smart 2020 with 4GB / 128GB: 199 euros.
