Huawei P Smart 2020: a colorful new mid-range with dual camera and generous internal memory

The Huawei P Smart 2020 was seen a few days ago in leaks and today we already know all its details. One more year Huawei presents its best-selling alternative for the mid-range, with a few changes from the last generation.

We are going to know the main specifications of the Huawei P Smart 2020, a terminal that grows in memories Regarding the Huawei P Smart 2019 and that, at the moment, has no trace of Google services inside.

Huawei P Smart 2020 data sheet

HUAWEI P SMART 2020

SCREEN

IPS LCD 6.21 “19.5: 9

FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080 px)

PROCESSOR

Kirin 710F

GPU Turbo 2.0

Versions

4GB / 128GB

Micro SD

Rear cameras

13 MP f / 1.8

2 MP

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

DRUMS

3,400 mAh

Operating system

Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9.0

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

155.2 x 73.4 x 7.95 mm

160 grams

Connectivity and others

4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

Rear fingerprint reader

Gps

NFC chip

Headphone jack

FM Radio

MicroUSB

PRICE

199 euros (Germany)

More memories for the new Huawei P Smart 2020

The 2020 Huawei P Smart shares most of the hardware with the previous generation model. This brings us to a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen. with Full HD + resolution and 19.5: 9 format, quite panoramic.

The 2020 Huawei P Smart comes with a well-known Kirin 710F and with 4 + 128 GB memory expandable by microSD cards

If we look inside the terminal we find a Kirin 710F, a processor that places this P Smart in the lower-middle range and that is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. We can expand these memories with microSD cards.

At the battery level we find 3,400mAh, a somewhat humble figure that is not accompanied by fast charging technologies in this case. Nor did we find, as expected in a terminal in this segment, wireless charging.

Two cameras on the back

And we got to the cameras. The Huawei P Smart 2020 has three sensors. The first of these is a 13-megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, so we couldn’t find Pixel Binning to group pixels together. To this sensor accompanied by a sensor dedicated to depth of field, in this case 2 megapixels. This sensor will help, on paper, to have a better crop with objects and people when using portrait mode.

As extras, this Huawei has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC chip, FM Radio and the almost extinct headphone jack. I could not miss either the fingerprint reader on the back. If we talk about software we find EMUI 9, without news of Google services inside it.

Versions and price of the Huawei P Smart 2020

The phone arrives with a European price of 199 euros Although, at the moment, there is no news about his official arrival in our country. What we do know is that the memory version is unique, with 4 + 128 GB as an option to choose.

Huawei P Smart 2020 with 4GB / 128GB: 199 euros.

More information | Huawei

