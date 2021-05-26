technical sheet, characteristics, specifications and prices

Picking up on what was learned with the Rorobock H6 Adapt, this new Roborock H7 advances where improvements were required to satisfy the user.

By now you should all know one Roborock that has earned its reputation as a brand specialized in robots and cleaning devices of the highest quality, and not only also for its own products and vacuum cleaners, but also for being the architect of all the models sold under the brand of a Xiaomi that, this one, surely sounds a little more familiar to you.

A few weeks ago we showed you the new Roborock S7 to raise the level of robot vacuum cleaners with a automated sonic scrubbing system, and now the Shenzhen-based manufacturer proposes us to its second handheld vacuum cleaner, a smart cordless broom with a new magnetic base called Roborock H7, and that aims to revolutionize daily cleaning by offering total comfort together with maximum ease of use and maintenance.

It is about the evolution, of course, of the Roborock H6 Adapt that we met in 2020, and of which maintains its feature base by adding more suction power, more convenience with its magnetic storage and a much easier maintenance to be carried out using removable and fully washable filters and tanks.

They claim from Roborock to be very happy with their new creation, confident that it will be a success and, above all, that have learned from the preceding model to advance where its users had required improvements:

We are proud to have brought to Spain the first LiPO battery integrated in a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, due to the unique benefits that this technology brings to the cleaning experience: lightness, long runtimes and exceptional battery life. With the new H7, we have built on the advancements of the H6 and addressed other consumer needs such as suction power, charging time, easier maintenance and new storage options. Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock.

Roborock S7, presentation and first impressions: how does the best cleaning robot clean?

Technical data sheet and specifications

In any case, before talking about the Roborock H7 and our impressions, we are going to start at the beginning, which undoubtedly tends to be to show you what the device offers us, so here we leave you with your full list of features and technical specifications so you don’t miss out on what this modern robotic broom can do for you:

Roborock H7 Specifications and Technical Features Dimensions 284 x 111 x 231 (mm) Weight 1.46 (kg) 1.3 inch OLED screen with selection of cleaning modes, battery level and maintenance notices Motor and power 480 W, 160 AW maximum suction Dirt tank 500 (ml ) Battery 80 Wh, 22.2V / 3,610mah Autonomy and charging time 90 min (Eco), 45 min (Normal), 8 min (Max); Full charge in 2.5 hours Maintenance Washable tank, removable and washable filter Cleaning and functions HEPA filter, 5-layer filtering, carpet detection, planetary gear for the main cleaning brush, MagBase Dock, ‘Child Lock’ ignition lock Accessories included Multi-surface brush, brush small motorized, dust brush, crevice tool, flexible tube, main tube, MagBase Dock, two dust bags (optional and designed for allergy sufferers) and bag holder

The art of listening to users for deeper cleaning and unmatched ease of use

Roborock has always been clear about this, and we like this about the Chinese manufacturer, which always chooses to offer designs focused on functionality rather than bragging, combining in their DNA that “do not be greedy” so Xiaomi that leads them to offer products of the best quality at very fair prices to the market.

This Roborock H7 will not be an exception, which once again does not attract excessive attention, keeping it present and focusing on improving where its users had proposed it, starting with a more powerful 480W motor producing 160 AW maximum suction, allowing better cleaning of all our surfaces including carpets, mattresses, sofas, corners and even the car.

In fact, it is that the vacuum cleaner has an OLED screen where we can control the most important parameters, with up to three cleaning modes and a system that activates maximum suction when detecting a carpet.

At this maximum power, autonomy suffers a lot, with only 8 to 10 minutes, so it was logical that Roborock looked for better charging technology, mounting a LiPO battery that now allows recharging in 2 and a half hours in full, 40% faster than the predecessor model. In any case, this energy consumption has also been optimized, with up to 90 minutes of uninterrupted operation in Eco mode and up to 45 minutes in Normal mode.

More suction power, the same comfort of use, easier cleaning and maintenance of components and, above all, a better optimized battery that charges 40% faster: these are the main credentials of the new Roborock H7.

As if this were not enough, the design has been retouched so that maintenance is less frequent and the handheld vacuum cleaner can be used longer without having to open and clean it every cycle. In fact, the dirt tank has been expanded to 500 milliliters in volume, also offering the possibility of using disposable dust bags to help reduce scattering and improve life for allergy sufferers, in addition to those who want to throw the bag directly without the need to clean tanks or do more additional tasks.

Roborock has thought of everyone, so in the box not only includes the complete vacuum cleaner accessories, but also the support for these bags and two units that will allow us to test its usefulness and assess a subsequent purchase.

The comfort of use has not changed, with just 1.46 kilograms that will allow us to clean without major jams inside and outside the house, now adding a MagBase support turned into a magnetic storage system that collect vacuum cleaner and accessories in a neater and more compact way so that the device does not disturb at home.

A lock for children and pets has been incorporated, and in addition Its 5-layer filtration systems with HEPA filter will capture up to 99.99% of particles -up to 0.3 microns- to get away from pollutants and allergens such as pollen or mites without the need for expensive air filtering devices.

Roborock proposes a broom for the new times, without cables and totally adaptable so that cleaning becomes child’s play, also at a very attractive price for the current market.

Roborock H7, prices and launch

If after reading all the details of this new Roborock H7 you are already thinking about where to get yours, you should know that just became official in Spain, with a suggested retail price identical to that of the previous model, the Roborock H6 Adapt, costing a price of 399 euros very in line with the market, its benefits and the large competition it will have.

It will be sold only in this Space Gray color with black and red details, starting its deliveries from next June 2, 2021, or what is the same, from next week.

The sales channels for Spain will be Roborock’s usual ones, with Amazon, eBay and Geekbuying as official distributors, so we leave you the sales links although they probably won’t go live until launch next week:

And in case you have been wanting more, right here we leave you with the direct link to the official page, where you can check all the details first-hand with Roborock:

The incredible evolution of robot vacuum cleaners, this is how they have been from their birth to the present day

Related topics: Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all