technical sheet, characteristics and price of the Chinese mid-range with 5G and AMOLED screen

The new Vivo V21e is a cheap mobile with an AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging of 44W.

Vivo’s mobile catalog continues to grow, this time with a mid-range smartphone and low price, oriented to compete with models like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G.

Although for now it has been launched in India, it is likely that the Vivo V21e ends up landing in the rest of the world regions, completing the mid-range segment with the Vivo V21 and Vivo V21 5G.

Vivo V21e, all the information

Vivo V21e Specifications Dimensions 160.63 x 73.91 x 7.79 mm

165 grams 6.44 inch AMOLED screen

Full HD + 2400 × 1080 pixels Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM 8 GB Operating System Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 Storage 128 GB CamerasRear

-Main 64 MP f / 1.79

-8 MP Ultra Wide Angle f / 2.2

Frontal

-32 MP f / 2.0 Battery 4000 mAh

44W fast charge Other Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C

GPS

On-screen fingerprint reader

The Vivo V21e has a design similar to that of the rest of its siblings, with a rear in gradient finish, available in purple and blue tones. Integrate a double camera at the rear, arranged vertically inside a rectangular module.

This module houses two sensors, one main of 64 megapixels, and another with 8 megapixels with ultra wide angle lens.

Its front is occupied by a 6.4-inch diagonal AMOLED displayThis being one of the differential features of the device compared to competing models. The panel has a Full HD + resolution and integrates a fingerprint reader in the lower half of the panel.

The device is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, with integrated 5G modem and 8 GB of RAM memory. Accompany him 128 GB of internal storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery capacity with 44W fast charge thanks to the charger integrated in the box.

All of this is backed by Android 11, customized by the FunTouchOS layer in its version 11.1.

Vivo V21e price and where to buy

The new Vivo model has been launched in India at a price of 282 euros to change.

