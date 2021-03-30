technical sheet and full specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is official: Snapdragon 888, 50 MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge.

The second of the terminals that Xiaomi has just presented within the Mi 11 family is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, a terminal that we already talked about a few days ago.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is a device that stands a step above the Xiaomi Mi 11, which was presented at the end of 2020, and one below the Mi 11 Ultra, the most advanced terminal of the Chinese brand today.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: all its features

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Specifications Dimensions and Weight 164.3mm × 74.6mm × 8.5mm

208 grams 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass Victus Resolution 2K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5 GRAM 8/12 GB RAM Operating System MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB CamerasRear: 50 MP main f / 1.95 8P Lens, OIS + 13 MP Ultra Wide Angle + 5 MP telemacro with 50X zoom

Frontal: 20 MP5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge, 67W wireless Others In-screen fingerprint reader, 5G connectivity, Harman Kardon dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: raising the bar for the high-end

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has a screen very similar to that of the Mi 11, with a 6.81-inch curved AMOLED panel with 2K resolution 3200 x 1440 pixels that features a 120 Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz and is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, which makes it up to 5 times more resistant.

The processor chosen to move this terminal is the most powerful Qualcomm chipset to date, the Snapdragon 888, which comes accompanied by two versions of RAM memory. 8 and 12 GB and two internal storage options 128 and 256 GB respectively. In addition, this device has a liquid cooling with vapor chamber to minimize the heating of the terminal when we are playing demanding titles.

In the photographic section, this Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has a triple rear camera dominated by a 50 megapixel main sensor, specifically the GN2 model developed in collaboration with Samsung, which has a size of 1 / 1.12 inch (5 times larger than the sensor of the iPhone 12 Pro), which is composed of 8 lenses, has optical stabilization OIS and also with a new focusing technology called Dual Pixel.

This main camera comes accompanied by a camera 13 megapixel wide-angle with an f / 2.4 focal aperture and one 8 megapixel telemacro camera with a focal aperture f / 3.4, with a 50x digital zoom It also features OIS optical stabilization.

At the level of autonomy, this Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has a battery of 5,000 mAh, made of oxygen and silicon, with 67W fast charge, which allows the terminal to be charged to 100% in just 36 minutes and 67W wireless charging. In order to take advantage of the latter, the Chinese manufacturer has also presented a new 80W wireless charging base, which allows us to charge the smartphone in both vertical and horizontal positions and that comes with a 120W wall charger.

As for the rest of the specifications, this new high-end Xiaomi terminal has a fingerprint sensor on the screen, Wifi 6, 5G connectivity and dual stereo speaker signed by Harman Kardon.

Availability and prices of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has just been officially presented in China and these are the prices of each of the versions:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro 8 + 128 GB> 4,999 yuan, about 645 euros to changeXiaomi Mi 11 Pro 8 + 256 GB> 5,299 yuan, about 685 euros to changeXiaomi Mi 11 Pro 12 + 256 GB> 5,699 yuan, about 737 euros to change

The new wireless charging base goes on sale with a special introductory price and forlimited time if purchased together with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro of 199 yuan, about 26 euros to change.

