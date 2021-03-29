Xiaomi Mi 11i: 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888 and 108-megapixel main camera.

To everyone’s surprise, the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has just presented, within the framework of its event called “Megalaunch”, a new terminal for the international market, a Xiaomi Mi 11i which is a step below the Xiaomi Mi 11 but shares some characteristics with it as the processor or main camera.

Xiaomi Mi 11i: all its specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11iSpecificationsThickness and weight7.8 mm

196 grams 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate

1,300 nits brightness Resolution Full HD + Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5GRAM 8 GB RAM LPDDR5 Operating system MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 CamerasRear: 108 MP main f / 1.75 + 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle, 119º field of view + 5 MP telemacro

Frontal: 20 MP Battery 4,520 mAh with 33W fast charge Others Fingerprint reader on the side, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, dual stereo speakers

Xiaomi Mi 11i: the best flat screen from the Chinese manufacturer

The design of this Xiaomi Mi 11i follows the aesthetic line of the Mi 11 family with an almost frameless screen, in fact, the bottom bezel is only 3.3 millimeters and a rear end dominated by its rear triple camera module located in the upper left corner.

New Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: technical sheet and complete characteristics

The dimensions and weight of this new device, meanwhile, are very similar to those of the Xiaomi Mi 11 by having a little less thick and weighing exactly the same as his older brother, 196 grams.

This Xiaomi Miu 11i has a 6.678-inch E4 AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1,300 nit brightness so we can see it perfectly even when the sun hits it from the front.

The processor chosen to move this new terminal is the same as the one mounted by its older brother, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that comes accompanied by the Adreno GPU, 8 GB RAM memory and two versions of internal storage 128 and 256 GB respectively.

In the photographic section, this Xiaomi Mi 11i is equipped with a triple rear camera composed of a 108 MP main sensor with a focal aperture f / 1.75, an ultra-wide angle sensor of 8 MP with 119 field of viewº and a sensor 5 MP telemacro and a camera for selfies, housed in a small hole in the screen in the center of the panel, 20 megapixels.

At the autonomy level, this new high-end Xiaomi terminal is equipped with a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, more than enough to last us the whole day without having to carry it.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: technical sheet and full specifications

As for the rest of the specifications of this Xiaomi Mi 11i we must emphasize that it has a fingerprint reader on the side and two stereo speakers that have the technology Dolby Atmos.

These are the official prices of the Xiaomi Mi 11i

This Xiaomi Mi 11i is a terminal that has been launched directly globally, so we can now confirm what its official prices are for Europe in its two versions of RAM + internal storage:

Xiaomi Mi 11i> 8/128 GB>649 eurosXiaomi Mi 11i> 8/256 GB>699 euros

Yet We do not know when it will be available for purchase in Spain or if this will be its starting price, but from Andro4all we will keep you informed of all the news about this new high-end terminal from the Chinese giant.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all