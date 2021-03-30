technical sheet and complete characteristics

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is official: 6.55-inch screen with 90 Hz refresh, Snapdragon 780G processor, 64 MP main camera and 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charge.

Today an event took place in China, in which Xiaomi has presented a large number of devices among which is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, the most restrained terminal of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 family.

If a few days ago, the probable characteristics and cost of this Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite were filtered, now we can confirm both its specifications and its market price.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: its full specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 LiteSpecificationsDimensions and weight6.8mm thick

157 grams of weight Screen 6.55-inch AMOLED, 90Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 5 Resolution 2400 x 1080 (FullHD +) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G // Qualcomm Snapdragon 780GRAM6 and 8 GB Operating system Android 11 with MIUI 12? 128 and 256 GB storage expandable by cards micro-SD CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.79 + 8 MP f / 2.2 + 5 MP f / 2.4 (telemacro lens)

Frontal: 16 MP f / 2.4? Battery4,250 mAh with 33W fast chargeOther 4G, Dual band Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G connectivity, NFC, Dual SIM, high-quality dual stereo speaker and 3.5mm headphone jackPrice and availabilityFrom 299 euros. Available in six colors: light blue, dark blue, white, black, yellow and pink.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: this is the great bet of the Chinese giant to dominate the mid-range

This new terminal of the Chinese brand has a design that follows the line of its older brother, the Xiaomi Mi 11, with an almost frameless front that has really reduced bezels of just 1.88 millimeters and a back part where we find your triple rear camera module at the top left and the company logo at the bottom.

However, we are facing a device thinner and lighter than the Xiaomi Mi 11, designed to be able to handle it comfortably with one hand by having a thickness of 6.81 millimeters and a weight of only 157 grams.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90 Hz refresh rate and a tactile sampling rate of 240 Hz. In addition, it is TÜV Rheinland certified and protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The processor chosen to move this terminal is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G, an eight-core chipset that is compatible with the new 5G networks, which comes accompanied by a single version of 8 GB RAM memory, of the type LPDDR4X, and two internal storage options, of the type UFS 2.2, of 128 and 256 GB expandable by micro SD cards.

In the photographic section, this Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite equips a triple rear camera composed of a main sensor of 64 megapixels with a focal aperture f / 1.79, an ultra-wide angle sensor of 8 megapixels with focal aperture f / 2.2 and a sensor 5 megapixel tele macro with f / 2.4 focal aperture. Both the main camera and the tele macro camera have a contrast autofocus that will allow us to take quality photographs quickly and easily.

Regarding the front camera, this terminal has a single sensor 16 megapixels that will allow us to take selfies and make video calls with great quality.

Regarding the rest of the specifications, we must emphasize that this device equips a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charge two speakers that are Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, 4G connectivity, Wifi 5 dual band, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Availability and prices of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

This new terminal from the Chinese manufacturer has been officially presented, it will be available in six colors: light blue, dark blue, white, black, yellow and pink and these are its official prices for Europe:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite> Snapdragon 732G> 6 + 128 GB> 299 euros Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G> Snapdragon 780G> 6 + 128 GB> 369 euros Do you have a Xiaomi? Well shake it up! Surely you did not know this hidden MIUI trick

We still don’t know so much the availability and costs of this Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in Spain, but it is usual, from Andro4all we will keep you promptly informed of all the news in this regard.

