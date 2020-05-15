On the left, a moment of the premiere of ‘Pasapalabra’. On the right, the interview with José Antonio Avilés in ‘Survivors: last minute’.

The first major television duel of audiences of the year ended on Wednesday night with a result matched, not so much by the numbers, in which Survivors again triumphed over any offer, but by the impact produced. The big night of Pasapalabra’s return to Antena 3 after 14 years came, and with success, but in a way was marred by the move by Mediaset to take part of Wednesday’s prime time audience pie with a special installment. of Survivors. The premiere of the contest, with Roberto Leal in charge, was excellent, with 3,158,000 viewers and a 19.6% share of the screen, although it was not significant to determine how successful Pasapalabra will be in what will be its daily schedule of 20.00 starting next Monday. Telecinco, with the special delivery of its reality show, which started almost an hour before Pasapalabra, obtained 4,013,000 viewers (22.4% share), also spectacular data.

Antena 3 placed the premiere of the contest in the prime time on Wednesday, a day when it was supposed that it would not have much competition in other networks. He announced it at the last moment, very shortly before the three-day period with which the stations must announce their programming. Telecinco, where Pasapalabra was between 2007 and 2019 and where they had to stop issuing it due to a court ruling for its rights, reacted as it has done other times: it could not change its programming, but it could alter the programs that were already announced.

Instead of broadcasting the series Lejos de ti at the established time (22.40, the time when Pasapalabra was also announced, although it did not start until 23.00, when El hormiguero ended), Mediaset extended the daily delivery of Survivors: last hour (which usually aired between 22.00 and 22.40) and turned it into a special episode with Jorge Javier Vázquez at the helm (the daily space is always presented by Lara Álvarez from Honduras) with an interview with the last expelled contestant, José Antonio Avilés.

Survivors and Pasapalabra agreed between 23:00 and 23:30 on Wednesday night. In that period, the Telecinco reality set a screen share of 26.1% and the Antena 3 contest 17.8%. Between 23:30 and midnight, the Roberto Leal space registered 21.5% compared to 12.6% share of Far from You. El paisano had 1,142,000 viewers (6.2%) in La 1, Job Interview 903,000 (5.6%) in its premiere in Cuatro and the movie El amor in the rest of the generalist networks in the prime time slot. still alive, 660,000 (4%) in La Sexta.

