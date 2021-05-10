Technical analysis office: Telefónica, Mapfre, Sabadell, Inditex, REE, Colonial, Ferrari and ASML

Next, we give an answer to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Mapfre, Red Eléctrica, ASML Holding, Ferrari, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Inditex, Sabadell and Telefónica.

Technical analysis

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS CONSULTANCY

Good morning, D, José María. What do you think of Mapfre and REE? Are they good options for opening longs? Thank you. FB

Dear reader, good afternoon. Mapfre It is a value that we like a lot and that confirmed figure back quite a while. To open longs now is to arrive quite late to the market, although it is true we believe that at least it has a path in the short term towards the resistance of approximately 2.17 euros: the weekly bearish gap at the end of February. The return figure is clear and, with its counter-trend corrections, it is a value that still has potential today.

Mapfre weekly chart

As soon as Electric Network, is a value that at this moment is in nobody’s zone. Halfway between the important support of 13 euros and the resistance of 18-18.50 euros. It is not a value that I dislike at all because it is not bearish. But far from it is a bullish value. It is lateral. And the ideal is to be able to get on the shopping train in the closest possible levels to the base of the side, not in anyone’s area. At this moment I see more travel to the Mapfre insurer than to the electricity company.

Red Eléctrica weekly chart

Hello, José María. Thank you very much for offering us this magnificent section. I would like to ask you about two European stocks: ASML and Ferrari. I won 35% in the first one and at Ferrari I am on par after the recent correction for the results. What do you advise me to do? Keep / undo positions? I am a long-term investor and am in no rush to sell. Greetings from Mallorca. BC

Dear investor, good afternoon. ASML it’s one of my big favorite European stocks, along with LVMH. It is an absolute free rise title, with short-term support to watch out for at 511 euros (the April lows). Or in other words, to the extent that we do not have a close below 511 euros we will not have the slightest sign of weakness within the impeccable bullish price structure in all terms.

ASML Holding daily chart

As to Ferrari, It seems that the results have not done anything good to the value. This is drilling short-term supports and everything suggests a return to the origin of the movement: the March lows at 154.40 euros. Below it, it presents another important support in the October lows, 150 euros. Logic tells me that the price should experience some kind of rapid rebound that somehow drains the strong falls of the last days (reaction phase) and since it neither wins nor loses it, I would take advantage of it to abandon ship and wait for a better moment market. Thanks to you, greetings.

Ferrari daily chart

Good afternoon, José María, could you analyze the situation of Colonial for me? Thanks. L.VM.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Colonial it has recently outperformed a long-term lateral move. Leaving us an important support at the level of approximately 8.50 euros. It would seem that the conditions are in place for the value of continuity to the rebound in progress and to go to the important resistance zone that it presents in the daily bearish gap of the March 12 session, at 10.42 euros. Above it, it presents another important resistance in the bearish gap of 11.68 euros. Thanks to you, greetings.

Colonial Real Estate daily chart

Hello, José María. I am interested in Inditex. How do you see the value? What would be a good price to enter? Thanks and regards. C.MY.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Inditex he is doing very well in the last weeks / months. The price has rebounded from the bullish guideline that joins the successive rising lows since October and right now it is attacking the important resistance it has at the 2020 highs, the prepandemic levels at 31.39 euros. And above there is nothing up to the all-time highs at 33.38 euros. I like the value, it is a clear hold in the portfolio. The problem is that to enter now is to arrive very late to the market, gentleman. Which is not to say that it cannot go higher in the short term. It is simply that you have given many buying signals in the past and doing so now has its risks. Thanks to you, greetings.

Inditex daily chart

Good morning, José María. I bought Sabadell and Telefónica at the beginning of the year based on the article he wrote about the ‘dog values’ of 2020. Trusting that they would do better than the others this year and the truth is that it is working quite well. How far do you think they can go this year? I know it doesn’t have the crystal ball, but it will have some estimate / projection. Thank you very much for all your analysis. All the best. NC

Dear reader, good afternoon.

–EXPANDING–

Still don’t know about Trader Watch? TW is a service that offers continuous real-time monitoring of the financial markets, looking for the best investment opportunities at all times.

Bolsamania

Note: Investment decision-making must be done in a responsible manner and being aware of the risks that are assumed. Web Financial Group accepts no responsibility for the content and analysis of the practice. It is also noted that trading in the stock market involves a high risk and involves constant monitoring of the position.