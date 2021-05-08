Technical analysis office: Solaria, ACS, Sacyr, REE, Prosegur, JD.com, Microchip and Tesla

Next, we give an answer to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Sacyr, Prosegur, Microchip Technologies, Tesla, JD.com, ACS, Solaria and Red Eléctrica.

Technical analysis

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS CONSULTANCY

Good morning, José María. My query is directed at two values: Sacyr and Prosegur. The first bought at 1.84 euros and the second at 2.50 euros. I’m in no rush to sell, I’m going long-term. What supports and resistances do you consider the most important for the coming months? Thank you very much for your help, always. VC

Dear investor, good afternoon. Sacyr We analyze it this Thursday (you can read it here) and the truth is that everything points to the important resistance that it presents in the weekly bearish gap at the end of February 2020 at 2.50 euros will attack sooner rather than later. And above the prepandemic levels, at 2.69 euros. I find it hard to believe that the 2020 highs are exceeded just like that. Around this resistance we are likely to see a correction, a halt along the way. And as the most immediate support we have the area of ​​2.05 euros, before resistance.

Sacyr weekly chart

As to Prosegur, I think the graph speaks for itself. It pierced the base of the long-term bullish channel, which explains the subsequent crash. And now, in full rebound, we have him attacking the important resistance zone that joins each and every one of the successive decreasing highs (bearish guideline) since the correction began in early 2028. Exceeding the low guideline will be the first sign of real strength in a long time. Thanks to you gentleman, greetings.

Prosegur weekly chart

Good morning, Mr. Rodríguez. I have Microchip and Tesla shares bought in the latest Nasdaq correction. I think technology is still very strong and will continue to be so despite the scare at the beginning of the year in favor of ‘value’. Could you analyze them and tell me how you see them with a view to the end of the year? Thank you. Greetings. TR

Dear reader, good afternoon. The technology is still going strong, but that does not mean that it cannot correct after many years of continuous climbs with hardly any breaks. Michochip Technologies It is a clear hold in portfolio at the moment. Although it is true that if the important support that it presents in the March lows ($ 135) were pierced, curves could come. Corrections within a clear uptrend in the background, or primary.

Microchip Technologies weekly chart

As to TeslaIt is a value that in the short term is moving very erratically. The strong daily oversold suggests a short-term rebound. All in all, it is a bullish value in long-term terms. And with a very important support at the March lows: $ 539.49. Above, on the resistance side, we have $ 780.79 and the all-time highs at $ 900.40. Thanks to you, greetings.

Tesla daily chart

Good morning Mr. José María. Is there an upward journey for Nasdaq JD.com shares? Thank you. M.CS.

Dear investor, good afternoon. JD.com it is in the reaction phase, or what is the same, draining / proportionally adjusting the previous important rises. Action-reaction phase. The problem at the moment is that we have no back figure from the falls. That is, it is correcting, but there is nothing to tell us that it cannot continue to do so. We have several supports, the most important being the bullish guideline that is currently passing by the 57-58 dollars. And the decreasing highs and lows from February’s all-time highs are happening over and over again. In short, right now we have you in a nobody’s zone. Away from key supports and within an impeccable corrective phase. Thanks to you, greetings.

JD.com daily chart

Good morning, José María. First of all, thank you for your analysis which is of great help to give us an idea of ​​the market situation. I would like you to analyze ACS, Solaria and Red Eléctrica. Regards, and thank you very much. LA.HR.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Starting by ACSI will tell you the same thing that I have been commenting on for months and months. This is deploying a lateral movement with support in the area of ​​approx. 24-24.50 euros, before resistance. Or what is the same, the highs of June and October of last year are now working as support. We have a double support (not double bottom) at said price level and to the extent that it does not pierce it, we understand that the conditions are in place to attack the resistance of 29 euros (annual highs) and above it, set a course for resistance of 35.70 euros, the historical highs.

ACS weekly chart

From Electric Network there is not much to tell despite the increases in recent days. It is a value that has been moving laterally since 2015. That is, it has been moving laterally for six years, with a clear support zone at 13 euros and resistance at 18-18.50 euros. And right now we have him halfway between the two control zones below (support) and above (resistance). Although it is also true that it is not a dangerous value. At the end of the day and in the worst of cases it is a long-term wide side.

Red Eléctrica weekly chart

Finally, regarding Solaria courage is playing with fire. Let’s see what the closing of the weekly candle remains. But if a close below 16 euros is confirmed in weekly candles, we will have a new and worrying sign of weakness, a prelude to what may be a new bearish lash towards the long-term bullish guideline, now in the vicinity of 12.80 euros: where the line that joins the successive increasing minimums since summer 2016 passes. Above, on the side of resistance, the most immediate is found in the last decreasing maximum (18 , 57). Thanks to you, greetings.

Solaria weekly chart

Still don’t know about Trader Watch? TW is a service that offers continuous real-time monitoring of financial markets, looking for the best investment opportunities at all times.

Bolsamania

Note: Investment decision making must be done in a responsible manner and being aware of the risks that are assumed. Web Financial Group accepts no responsibility for the content and analysis of the practice. It is also noted that trading in the stock market involves high risk and involves constant monitoring of the position.