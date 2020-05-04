Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Endesa, Telefónica, Solaria, Aena, Dax 30, Cellnex, Santander and BBVA.

Technical analysis

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS OFFICE

Hello José María. In your opinion, what are the 12-month target prices of Endesa, Telefónica and Solaria? Thanks for your reply. Regards. PUB.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Obviously no one has an answer to that question, sir, but neither from a technical nor fundamental point of view. And whoever tells you otherwise lies. And less in a market moment as exceptional as the one we are living in. Having said that, and starting with Endesa I will tell you that we are talking about a title that despite the significant falls in February and March is still a bullish title in long term terms. What it does not remove so that it can continue losing positions in the next few weeks. I invite you to read here the analysis that we did earlier this morning on the electricity. What I would stay with is the message that within how bad the market as a whole is, how little you can be invested in is in the ‘utilities’ sector, since today It remains a bullish sector in the medium and long term.

Endesa weekly chart

As to Telefónica, this is still a bearish title without reckoning. It is true that in the short term we have close to significant resistance, such as the area of ​​4.50 euros. And if it were able to close above in the next few days we do not rule out that the rebound will continue towards 4.85 euros. But the references we are talking about are very short-term. There is a much more important resistance zone at 5.30-5.35 euros, previously important support (2012 lows). Or what is the same, even if it bounced towards the 5.30-5.35 euros nothing would really change since everything would fit within the typical ‘pull back’ to the first real resistance zone.

Telefónica weekly chart

As to Solaria, at the moment it is the most bullish value of the three despite not having been able to withstand the significant resistance it presents in the annual highs, the area of ​​10.25 euros. With all the really important thing is that since mid-2016 the price is supported by an impeccable bullish guideline in the background, building, despite the occasional (sometimes violent) corrections, impeccable minimums and increasing maximums. And so it does not dry in terms of medium and long term. It is bullish without reckoning. A potential weekly close above 10.25 euros would leave the way clear until the next resistance at 12.50 euros. A greeting.

Solaria weekly chart

Good Morning. Could you analyze Aena’s situation and the investment perspective? Close supports and the many resistances that you will have to overcome. Thank you. A greeting. D.PN.

(EXPANDING)

Hello good day. I have a warrant Put on the Dax index, I would appreciate analysis on the German index. Do you think it will drop more in the medium term? Thank you. F.M.

(EXPANDING)

Good morning, Mr. José María. I have Cellnex at 42 euros. How do you see it and what route would it take? What do you recomend? Take good care of yourself and thank you. I.RJ.

(EXPANDING)

Hi, how do you see Banco Santander and BBVA in the short term? Thank you. JJ.DG.

(EXPANDING)

Don’t you know Trader Watch yet? TW is a service that offers continuous real-time monitoring of financial markets, seeking the best investment opportunities at all times

Bolsamania

Note: Investment decision making must be done in a responsible manner and being aware of the risks assumed. Web Financial Group accepts no responsibility for the content and analysis of the practice. It is also noted that operating in the stock market involves high risk and involves constant monitoring of the position.

.