Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Ence, Grifols, IAG, BBVA, Grupo San José, Siemens Gamesa, Santander and Merlin Properties.

Hello, Mr. Rodríguez. Good Morning. I would like to know your opinion and analysis on Ence, Grifols and IAG. How do you see the prospects for the next six months? Thanks in advance for your time and attention. M.K.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Before you know anything and, please don’t get me wrong, that analysts do not have the crystal ball and that in six months everything can happen considering the exceptional moment that the markets (and all of us) are experiencing. That said, and starting with Ence I want to stay, occasional price dilation aside, with the bullish guideline that seems to be acting as a support since the 2012 lows. But it is still early to claim victory because at the same time the price continues to move within an impeccable downward channel. In short, to the extent that the stock continues to build decreasing highs and lows, it will continue to be immersed in a downward trend, but it must be recognized that in recent weeks it has been showing much stronger than the market average and somewhere you have to start, right?

Ence monthly chart

As to Grifols the important thing is that it is a very bullish value. But it is that even if it fell to the base of the bullish channel, now at 21.80 euros, it would still be just as bullish. What is really important is that it remains bullish in medium and long-term terms, as is easily deduced from the bullish channel through which the title has been moving since 2014.

Grifols weekly chart

On IAG there is not much to say, I invite you to read here Thursday’s analysis of the airline. The recent loss of the March lows (2.10), although it does not change its bearish aspect more than it already is, does not invite optimism. Absolutely. Above all, because we have a new decreasing minimum again and building decreasing maximums and minimums does not go up. Until the price does not build us some type of figure back and this, when the time comes, it will take a long time to build it, we can only say that the trend is strongly bearish. In fact, the first resistance is really far from the current prices: the three euros, the last great decreasing maximum. Thank you very much, greetings.

IAG weekly chart

Hello, José María. I have been following him for a long time and it is a real pleasure to be “technical” (no matter the redundancy) and objective that he is in his analyzes. My question is about BBVA, what is below 2.44 euros? The abyss? Thank you very much and greetings. E.J.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Again we have the titles of BBVA approaching with danger the important support area that it presents in the March lows: 2.42 euros. But it continues to call my attention that it refuses to set new decreasing lows, especially since its most direct competitor, Santander, has drilled them with great ease. We are going to see if the titles of the Basque entity manage to respect the annual minimums. Otherwise, the next support area, which is not too far away, it must be said, is at the 2009 lows, this is 2.33 euros. Thank you very much and above all I am very grateful for your words. A greeting.

BBVA daily chart

Good morning José María. I would like you to analyze the technical aspect of Grupo San José, in the short and medium term. Thank you. O.E.

Dear reader, good afternoon. The problem with this title, like so many others, is that the really important control areas are far away from the current price levels at this time. In fact, the support to monitor in San José Group We have it in the range of 2.60-2.75 euros. Or what is the same, it is key, critical, that this support zone is not pierced since to do so we will have the confirmation of a wide formation of bearish implications in the listed one. And as resistance we have the weekly bearish gap of five euros and above 5.40 euros. As you can see, the areas that I am commenting on are very far from the current price. In any case, I insist on the relevance of respecting the March minimums. It’s fundamental. Thanks to you, greetings.

Grupo San José weekly chart

Hello, I would like you to review Siemens Gamesa. What situation are you in? Thank you. JM.AG.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Siemens Gamesa It is a title that is holding up quite well the strong storm of recent months. In my opinion, the interesting thing is that the price is within a fairly clear bullish channel. With a support area at the base of it, now at approximately 12 euros and with very clear resistance in the weekly bearish ‘gap’ that it presents at 14.26 euros. So the ideal would be to be able to get on the shopping train or in the support area that it presents at the base of the channel, or if it ends up closing the weekly bearish gap mentioned above. Since from that moment we will have an important sign of strength in the titles of the wind turbine manufacturer. Thanks to you, greetings.

Siemens Gamesa weekly chart

Hello. Would you be so kind as to analyze Santander and Merlin? With the most important supports and resistances, please. Thank you very much, greetings. E.B.

Dear reader, good afternoon. I invite you to read here the analysis that this Thursday we carried out on the titles of the Cantabrian entity. There is not much more to add within the impeccable bottom, or primary, downtrend of Santander. Let’s see if that area of ​​approx. 1.77 euros (2009 minimums) hold or not. If they were drilled clearly next stop at 1.50 euros. Which does not mean that, given the extreme oversold, the title can rebound strongly (reaction phase) when we least expect it. As short-term resistance levels we have the successive decreasing maximums: 2.06, 2.20, 2.36 and 2.52 euros.

Banco Santander monthly chart

As to Merlin Properties, title by which we are asked a lot in recent times, there is not much to say. Except that we do not have a return figure from the falls and it presents a support at the lows of March (6.68) and below and of greater relevance the historical lows that marked shortly after its premiere on the parquet, at 6.50 euros. It is important that this last level of prices hold, since otherwise it would be placed in free fall. And above, on the resistance side, we have 8.50 euros, the last decreasing maximum. Thank you very much, greetings.

Merlin Properties weekly chart

