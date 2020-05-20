Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Airbus, Beyond Meat, IAG, Lam Research, MercadoLibre, Vidrala, Grenergy and Santander.

Technical analysis

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS OFFICE

Good afternoon, I would like to know if you could analyze the actions of Airbus with a long-term objective. Thank you. JJ.S.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Airbus today it is a bearish value, which is not enough to be able to try it as long as the support level from which it is reacting is respected: the March lows. Here we have a double support, not double floor. Or said in other words, if you have to try upward it should be now, from support levels. I invite you to read here the analysis we carried out on the European aircraft manufacturer this Tuesday. Thank you very much, greetings.

Airbus daily chart

Dear José María, first of all thank you for the service you provide. I would like to know your opinion about Beyond Meat. Thank you so much. C.R.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Beyond Meat It is a value that I do not dislike, since at the beginning of the month I managed to overcome with a bullish hole the important area of ​​Resistance that it presented in the upper part of the bearish channel by which the price has been moving since last Summer. Although if I had to enter now, I would only ask myself if it were looking for a support (throw back) to the upper part of the bearish channel, before resistance and now support: the area of ​​approximately 99-100 dollars. Thanks to you, greetings.

Beyond Meat Daily Chart

Good morning, José María. I limit the interest of this consultation before making a good investment in IAG, currently at a demolition price. I do not know how the whole complex world of airlines will look, but I see that the price at which it is quoted is a good opportunity to enter IAG. Before doing anything that is chastened, I consult you to find out your opinion, that is, if it is time to enter or wait.

Dear investor, good afternoon. IAG We analyzed it this Tuesday, so I invite you to read here the analysis. That said, we are still without a return figure of any kind and the rebound of the last few days is just that, a rebound (reaction phase) after a print crash. But it is also true that somewhere you have to start, that is, what is now a simple bounce can end up being more than that. But we will only know this with the passage of time. At the end of the day, we continue to have decreasing highs and lows and so cannot go up. It is impossible.

IAG weekly chart

What I am trying to explain to you is that when the title confirms some type of figure back to the upside it may be from higher levels than today. Do not discard it. And it will do it when the whole sector does it en bloc. In the same way that all have collapsed en bloc, when they recover they will also do so in unison. Therefore, you would not be in a hurry to get into IAG right now or any other airline. I prefer that it is the price that tells me when to do it, even knowing that the price may then be higher. Buy more expensive, but with greater security. A greeting.

Hello, Mr. José María. First of all, thank you for your didactic weekly reviews and articles that I follow with special interest and attention, especially for newcomers like me. I have shares in the Nasdaq and I would like to know, please, how technically Lam Research Corp and MercadoLibre Inc. paint. Thank you very much. A greeting. I.SP.

Dear reader, good afternoon. The Nasdaq is clearly bullish and is already very close to the annual and historical maximums, promoted above all by those baptized as the FANG. That said, and about Lam ResearchThis is impeccably bearish in terms of the medium and long term. After all, we continue to have long-term rising lows and highs, as well as an acceleration (guideline) line that is acting as a support fairly accurately. In fact, the latest bearish lash has slowed in the 61.8% adjustment / retracement support zone of previous rallies. Which means that, although violent, they fit within normal parameters. And it would not be strange if from here it tried to restructure again to the upside in search of annual and historical maximums ($ 344). In my opinion, the really important thing about this title is that it remains bullish in the long term.

Lam Research weekly chart

As to Free market, three quarters of the same that we have commented with the previous title. Only this one is even more bullish. In fact, it has recently hit new all-time highs. In other words, after relying on the bullish guideline, it has restructured upward again and has also dared to set new historical highs. The two titles are a clear keep, gentleman. Thank you very much, greetings.

MercadoLibre weekly chart

Good morning José María. I interpret that fundamental and technical analysis go hand in hand. I request the one from Vidrala bearing in mind that I hope that the company’s subsequent quarterly results will reflect the large number of glass containers that are being consumed to the detriment, for example, of draft beer that has dropped to zero. Well, it is being shown that home consumption is very high. Thank you very much, I always follow your wise advice. J.SC.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Technical analysis is an x-ray of the company. It tells us if something is wrong, if something has broken and is getting ugly. Or if for example the fracture has welded correctly and the recovery is going in the right direction. As simple as that. And the fundamental usually goes behind. Let’s say that prices are ahead of the fundamentals for good and bad, but they are undoubtedly related.

Having said that, Stained glass Despite the falls in February and March, it remains a bullish title in the medium and long term. And in the short what we have is a bullish channel where the lows of the last big drop have leaned on the base of this, by definition support. And little more can be said, since the normal thing is that with its corrections against trend (reaction phases) it tries to restructure itself upwards with the aim of annual highs, which are also historical. Thank you very much gentleman, greetings.

Vidrala weekly chart

Hello good day. I would like to know what you think about Grenenergy. How do you see your tour and your target price? Thank you. I.P.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Let’s say Grenergy it has lost bullish ‘momentum’ (cruising speed). It pierced the base (support) of the bullish channel and this has worked as resistance (pull back). But despite this Grenergy is a bullish title, or at least to the extent that the important support it presents in the March lows is respected: 8.50 euros. While on the resistance side we have the last decreasing maximum at 14.25 euros. Those are the two control zones to monitor at this time. Yes I know. They are very far from the current prices but the market is the one that tells us which are the key control zones. What is clear is that it is key that the March lows are respected if we want to harbor the hope that with the passage of time it will try to restructure itself upwards. Thank you very much, greetings.

Grenergy weekly chart

Good Morning. At the end of April I bought 10,000 Santander shares at 1.98 euros. The truth is that I did it thinking only and exclusively in the very long term. A three-four year view because just for the dividend I think it is a candy. What resistance level would you need to overcome to start thinking about a trend change? Thank you very much José María for all your advice. Greetings from Cuenca. G.RC.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Figure back we don’t have in Santander, which does not mean that we can attend important rebounds against the trend. And we also have at the gates of the important support area of ​​1.77 euros: the 2009 lows, which means that, in theory, the conditions exist to rebound with some strength while remaining bearish for it . Action-reaction phase. We are very far from seeing any figures back in this title or in the sector. As I like to comment, the movements are almost always sectorial. Santander will begin to recover when BBVA, BNP, Société, that is, the European banking system as a whole, recover.

Banco Santander monthly chart

And this index, the European banking sector is at record lows. Or rather, right now he is trying to make a floor after relying three times on the March lows. If it can be a good long-term opportunity, it is likely. But we do not know if before the fall will slow down here or it will do so from the support of 1.50 euros: the lows of 1998 and 2002. But I insist, Santander will rise when the European banking sector builds a figure back, something that today we do not have nor do we expect it. I invite you to read here the recent analysis taken out of the oven that we have carried out on the Cantabrian entity. Thank you very much, greetings.

Don’t you know Trader Watch yet? TW is a service that offers continuous real-time monitoring of financial markets, seeking the best investment opportunities at all times

Bolsamania

Note: Investment decision making must be done in a responsible manner and being aware of the risks assumed. Web Financial Group accepts no responsibility for the content and analysis of the practice. It is also noted that operating in the stock market involves high risk and involves constant monitoring of the position.

.