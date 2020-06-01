Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Facebook, Tesla, Seattle Genetics, Netflix, ACS, Duro Felguera, Ence and Santander.

Good morning, José María, I would like you to analyze the possible behavior of Facebook and Tesla. Thank you. Regards. P.

Dear investor, good afternoon. The two titles are clearly bullish without any doubts. The giant of social networks Facebook It marked new highs of all time last week, that is, it cannot be more bullish. And even if it corrected at the end of the week, the truth is that the correction fits a priori into what is a simple ‘throw back’ to the previous historical highs: the January highs at $ 224. It may just be that, a simple ‘throw back’. But know that even if you correct more, nothing really changes, since we are facing a title that presents impeccable minimums and increasing maximums in the medium and long term. And so it does not fall. It is a clear keep in portfolio without a doubt.



Weekly Facebook Chart

As to Tesla three quarters of the same. In fact, the closing of the month of May at 835 dollars is the historical maximum in closing prices in monthly candles. And everything points to sooner rather than later heading towards the record highs it presents at $ 969. At the end of the day, the important falls in February and March fit perfectly within what was a support for the previous highs (throw back). The title cannot be more bullish regardless of the corrections that occasionally occur. Thank you very much, greetings.



Tesla weekly chart

Hello, José María, I would like you to analyze a value that made me very curious, with which I had a good feeling, but which I did not decide to enter: Seattle Genetics, from Nasdaq. I would also like you to give me your opinion as to why Netflix has not just kept pace (although it is at highs) with the verve that is expected of it, the rest of the FAANG. Thank you. I.SP.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Seattle Genetics It is a title that I have never analyzed, let’s be honest. But it is impeccably bullish in the medium and long term. It is true that in recent months it has risen sharply in the heat of the increases in the entire pharmaceutical and biotech sector due to the fight against Covid-19, but the upward trend in this value comes from far away. In fact, a long-term bullish channel is observed and appears to have headed toward the top of the channel, now in the vicinity of $ 190-200. The problem is that buying now, although it may continue to rise, there is no doubt that it is getting to the market too late. Better to do it in corrections, which will undoubtedly come do not hesitate.



Seattle Genomics Long-Term Monthly Chart

As to Netflix you have to be fair with the value. This he did very well in the worst moments of the crisis (February and March) and in fact dared to set new all-time highs. And now it is difficult for him to go up more because the increases of the last weeks are more focused on technology. But the really important thing is that Netflix is ​​clearly bullish in terms of the medium and long term. And in the short, what we have at the moment is nothing more than a simple ‘throw back’ to the previous and important support area of ​​$ 385-390. Thank you very much, greetings.



Netflix weekly chart

Hello good afternoon. I have ACS Shares and after the strong rises I do not think that I will have more strength at the moment. I would like to sell and collect profits. My query is, what do you recommend? To sell? I had also thought about buying Duro Felguera or Ence Energía. Thank you very much and congratulations on the office. D.L.

Not long ago we were saying about ACS than he arrived very tired to the resistance zone that presented (and presents) in the weekly bearish gap in mid-March. For a long time we have been talking about how this resistance level could be the perfect excuse to take a little break, as it has in fact happened. But it is true that despite having slowed down, it does not seem to be due to the work of correcting it strongly and it has left us a small, very short-term support at 19.70 euros. Which means that as long as this support is not pierced, I do not rule out that it again tries to attack the resistance zone that it presents at 24.70 euros. Closing this bearish gap, or what is the same to cancel it, would be an important sign of strength in the construction company’s titles. But yes, if it were to be sold now it would be close to major resistance and that is never wrong.



ACS weekly chart

–EXPANDING–



Duro Felguera daily chart

–EXPANDING–



Ence monthly chart

Good morning, José María. I bought Santander shares at 1.97 euros in early May with a view to the long term (a couple of years). I do not know if maybe I have gone a little ahead, but it is that in my opinion the prices are down. Don’t you think Thank you for your section of the office that I try never to miss. Greetings from Oviedo. FA.

–EXPANDING–



Banco Santander monthly chart

