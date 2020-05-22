Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Novartis, Heineken, Royal Caribbean, Apple, Banco Santander, CaixaBank, EURO STOXX Banks and American Airlines.

Hello, I have Novartis shares purchased at 83.55 Swiss francs (CHF) and Heineken at 69.95 euros. What route do you see for both? Thanks for your time. Regards. JM.MM.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Well you can say that you already have Novartis in price after the important rebound in recent weeks. The chart doesn’t tell me much the truth, but it’s not bearish at all, which is what’s really important. We simply have a violent drop that has found support at the 2018 lows and that’s actually where the ‘stop’ would be for any mid-to-long bullish position. This means that as long as the March lows (CHF 65) are not drilled, we will not have the slightest sign of real weakness within the current price structure. While, on the top, on the resistance side, we have 89 and 96 CHF (annual and historical maximums).

As to Heineken, has them close to the minimum price of the March fall. And the good thing is that this means that we can place a ‘stop’ just below. That is, it has very little to lose by placing the ‘stop’ in closing prices below the level of 68 euros and now we are going to see if it is able to overcome the resistance it presents at 80 euros. If it exceeds them, we will not rule out a rebound towards the 87-90 euro zone: the weekly bearish gap in mid-March. ‘Gap’ that will probably be partially filled, as I very much doubt that it will be closed the first time it is presented. Thank you very much gentleman, greetings.

Hello, José María. I have shares of Royal Caribbean purchased at $ 48.30 and Apple at $ 271. I am a long-term investor and I would like to know your opinion on the possible evolution of these two companies. Thank you very much for all your analysis that I always use as a reference in my decisions. Greetings from Valladolid. M.SO.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Investing in cruises, just like airlines, we all know the risk involved. Well, the two sectors have fallen around 70-80% from the highs of February, which is said soon. And probably, when they recover, they do it more or less at the same time. After all, they are closely related to tourism. That being said, and in the shorter term it looks like we have an unconfirmed ascending right triangle in Royal caribbean. Only above the resistance at $ 49 in closing prices will we leave the door open at the start of a major rebound in the cruise company. While below, on the side of the supports, we have the area of ​​32-33 dollars, the bullish guideline that joins the growing lows since the last fall.

As to Manzana it has nothing to do with the previous case. It is a clearly bullish title that we have talked about on many occasions. The falls in February and March found a brake at the previous all-time highs. In other words, we attended a simple ‘throw back’ to the previous highs. And now he seems determined to attack the resistance he presents at all-time highs ($ 327.85). And if it closes above, then new all-time highs, free rise … and to continue climbing positions. Thank you very much, greetings.

Hi. I bought shares of the Santander 1,550 titles on March 2 at 3.41 euros. Is it time to buy back to minimize losses or should you wait? Thanks in advance. R.T.

Dear investor, good afternoon. We still have no figure of any return in the titles of Santander and the only thing to hold onto at the moment is the possibility that this Wednesday’s lows at 1.77 euros, the 2009 lows, hold up. Without a doubt we are talking about a most important support area. And below we have 1.50 euros: the lows of 1998 and 2002. Which means that regardless of whether it may or may not fall further, that no one knows, historically we are talking about price levels that have historically shown be clear buying opportunities in the long term. But that does not mean that it cannot fall further in the short term. I invite you to read here the analysis that we carry out this Wednesday on the Cantabrian entity. Thanks to you, greetings.

Good morning, José María, could you analyze CaixaBank and the EURO STOXX Banks? Thank you. A greeting. M.RE.

Dear investor, good afternoon. CaixaBank It is playing with fire, attacking the important support area that it presents in the March lows which in turn coincides with the 2016 lows at 1.50 euros. It is important that this support hold, because if we do not do it, the next control area will be placed at the 2012 lows of 1.30-1.35 euros. There are many banks that have drilled the March lows and CaixaBank, together with BBVA, are the few that are holding above for the moment.

As for the European bank index, the EURO STOXX BanksWe have you at an interesting time in the market because you have attacked the important support presented in the March lows on three occasions, which are also historical. Which means that any possibility that the bank is trying to build a market ground happens because the minimums of March, April and May are respected: 47-48 points. Thanks to you, greetings.

Hello, if in the end the American market is better weathering the crisis, how do you see the entry price of American Airlines? Do you think it will drop more in the coming months or have you already discounted the worst case scenario? Thank you. I.P.

Dear reader, good afternoon. It is still too early for the airline sector to confirm a market floor for us. And more in a value that is in free fall. The only thing to hold onto is the daily bullish divergences we have between price and stochastic oscillator. But nothing else. We can witness significant short-term bounces without the bottom downtrend being threatened in the slightest. As the most important resistance zone in the short term in the securities of American Airlines We have $ 12.89 and as support the recent historical lows, at $ 8.25. Obviously the sector is completely sunk and except for those companies that do not survive logic should lead us to think that it is something specific. People will continue to fly, we all will. What we do not know is whether this sector will recover in six-twelve months or in several years. Thanks to you, greetings.

