Technical analysis office: Sabadell, Oryzon, Iberdrola, Endesa, Enagás, Ezentis, Corning and Synaptics

Next, we give an answer to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Corning, Synaptics, Enagás, Ezentis, Sabadell, Iberdrola, Endesa and Oryzon Genomics.

Good morning, Mr. Rodriguez. I’d like you to look at Corning (GLW) and Synaptics (SYNA). Thank you very much and greetings. A.GC.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Corning It is a bullish value without any problem as we can see in the weekly chart. In addition, the latest rises are perfectly embedded within a very clear bullish channel and as long as the price continues to move within it there is nothing to worry about. It is a clear keep in portfolio.

Corning weekly chart

As to Synaptics, It is a free rising value despite the falls in recent sessions. The bullish guideline on which the price has been resting since summer 2019 is impeccable, as a manual. And that happens at the present time for approx. 95-96 dollars. What it does not remove so that in the short term it can go towards the support that it presents in the imposing bullish gap of $ 106.87. A priori, any correction that leads you to fill in the gap, even partially, should be interpreted as a new opportunity to get on the shopping train. In short, it is a clearly bullish value in a short-term corrective phase. Thanks to you, greetings.

Synaptcis daily chart

Good morning, I was interested in joining Enagás or Ezentis. I am interested in your opinion on these two values. Thanks a lot. FJ.MC.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Enagas It is at this moment a value in corrective phase (decreasing highs and lows) within a broad lateral movement that has lasted for seven years, since 2014. Let’s say that somehow we have you in a nobody’s zone, far from resistance and far from supports . It is not a value that I am passionate about and if I wanted to consider entering it, I would only do so if the price sought the base of the wide side, in the vicinity of 16.25-16.50 euros. Although we have a dilation of the falls in the ‘crash’ of 2020 at 14.30 euros. Only in the area of ​​16.25-16.50 would I consider entering the value again.

Enagás weekly chart

As to EzentisWe have been talking about the same thing for months. It is a bearish value in terms of the medium and long term. But in the short we have him attacking the resistance zone conferred by the old clavicular line of the ‘head and shoulders’ that was confirmed and fulfilled at the time. Everything suggests that it may end up overcoming resistance and thus head towards the important resistance zone of 0.89 euros (the highs of 2018). But obviously this is not safe. What I mean is that between Enagás and Ezentis, a server would sleep much better in the former. At the end of the day, it is about investing in a security that in the worst case is lateral and not in another that can continue to bounce, but within a clear downward trend in the background. For me the bottom (or primary) trend is always ahead of everything else. Thanks to you, greetings.

Ezentis monthly chart

Good Morning. Sabadell shares were at 1.62 euros and are now well below. When will they be at this price again? Or is it better to sell? Thank you. M.

Dear reader, good afternoon. What you question has no answer, sir. First, we don’t know if Sabadell you will or will not ever get them back. The same exceeds them or the same does not. Nobody knows. And even less when. Those kinds of questions aren’t for analysts, just crystal ball fortune-tellers. And a server is not a fortune teller. I invite you to read here the analysis that we carried out this Thursday on the financial institution. Now we are considering a return to the important resistance of 0.6665 euros as the most likely scenario: the weekly bearish gap in March, which is no small thing. All in good time. But know that there is no point in considering a return to the 1.62 euro levels. Markets / investments don’t work like that. Thanks to you, greetings.

Banco Sabadell weekly chart

Good morning, Mr. José María. I would appreciate your analysis and opinion about the Iberdrola and Endesa values. Thank you very much for your advice. JG

Dear investor, good afternoon. Iberdrola It is a bullish value despite the falls of the last few months and this is what is really important. In addition, it is restructuring upward from the bullish guideline that joins each and every one of the successive rising lows since October 2018. Let’s say that it is a clear hold / add in portfolio with a ‘stop loss’ in closing prices below the important one. Support that the price has left us at the last growing low, at 10.01 euros. While this support is not pierced, I do not rule out a return to the annual and historical highs at 12.40 euros at all.

Iberdrola weekly chart

As to Endesa three quarters of the same, how can it be otherwise. In fact, we are talking about two of the most bullish values ​​in our market in the last decade. In addition, it has recently overcome important resistance (the upper part of the bearish channel) Things change a lot or everything indicates that, like Iberdrola, they may have headed for maximums. In short, they are two of the most interesting values ​​at the moment. Many thanks to you, greetings.

Endesa daily chart

Hi there, my name is Juanma and I would like you to analyze Oryzon Genomics. I have invested a little money and I would like to know if it is safe. Thanks a lot. JM.OE.

Dear investor, good afternoon. In the bag, my friend, there is nothing 100% safe. Having said that, Oryzon Genomics I do not dislike it. And this is so because despite the recent falls these, today, fit within what can be a simple ‘throw back’ to the old bearish guideline. This once worked as an important resistance and now it is doing it as a support. The normal thing, the probable thing, is that after the consolidation of current levels it will try to restructure itself to the upside with a goal of the all-time highs (5.25). Of course, it is important that the support it presents at 3.36 euros (February minimum) holds at all times. Thanks to you, greetings.

Oryzon Genomics Weekly Chart

