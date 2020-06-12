Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes CIE Automotive, Repsol, Telefónica, Acciona, PharmaMar, Red Eléctrica, Genfit and Sabadell.

Good morning Mr. José María and congratulations on your work in this space. I wanted to ask you how you see CIE Automotive, Repsol and Telefónica to enter at this time. Thanks in advance. Regards. DC

Dear investor, good afternoon. The titles of CIE Automotive, after a 90% rebound from the March lows, are trading near major resistance. I don’t mean to say that I can’t go any higher, it’s just that there’s no point doing it at this point in the game, because it would be too late. And also, knowing that we have a significant resistance zone at 19.30 euros, previously important support. That is, I do not rule out a ‘pull back’ to the resistance area of ​​19.30 euros, but buying now after almost doubling its price from the March lows does not make much sense.



CIE Automotive weekly chart

As to RepsolI would wait a bit if you haven’t entered before. Basically for the same reason, because the market has rebounded a lot in recent weeks and we have been slowing down in important resistance levels, which leaves the door for us to face a simple proportional adjustment of the latest increases. And in the case of Repsol, what we can see is a violent turn downwards from the important resistance zone that it has in the weekly bearish gap of 9.60 euros. Gap that has been filled, but for the moment has not been closed or what is the same canceled. To close it, it has to be a weekly period.



Repsol weekly chart

Finally, regarding Telefónica, I find it hard to believe that the rebound will take you beyond the important resistance area, previously support, of 5.30-5.35 euros. In fact, a rebound so far would fit perfectly into what is a simple ‘pull back’ to the 2012 lows. I find it hard to believe that before the first time the operator’s titles are presented they are able to leave behind that resistance so important. Thank you very much for your words, it is you. very friendly. A greeting.



Telefónica weekly chart

Good morning, José María. How do you see Acciona and PharmaMar? Thank you very much in advance, greetings. CONVICT.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Drives It is one of the values ​​that I like most today in our market. On the one hand, as a consequence of the bullish guideline (support) that it presents in the acceleration line that joins the increasing lows since 2012. In addition to the double support (that does not double bottom) that it presents in the March lows, the 76.50 euros. Let’s say that it is a title that generates very good feelings, provided that it does not pierce at closing prices and under no circumstances the annual minimums. Above 100 euros we will have, a priori, the confirmation of a small double floor that could end up throwing it to the annual maximums at 126.70 euros.



Acciona weekly chart

PharmaMar It is a title that I still like, how could it be otherwise, in view of the fact that it continues to present impeccable minimums and increasing maximums in the medium term. The latest correction has been a simple “throw back” to the “crest” of the previous bullish. And there it has been supported as a support (throw back) to continue climbing positions. I invite you to read here the latest technical analysis about the biotech company. Thank you very much, greetings.



PharmaMar weekly chart

Good Morning. Thanking you in advance for your guidance, what do you think about joining Red Eléctrica? What would be the support and resistance levels for that value? Thank you. Best regards. FA.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Red Eléctrica At the moment it has the same appearance as many market values. We have witnessed a significant rebound and we have been stopped, tick, in the weekly bearish gap (strong resistance) in mid-March, at 16.96 euros. From which it follows that a weekly close above 17 euros would be an interesting sign of strength to consider. This title, unlike many others, has been shifting laterally since 2015 and always within an impeccable bottom-up trend. As main supports we have 15 euros and, above all, where the return-risk equation is optimal, at 13.20 euros. Thanks to you, greetings.



Red Eléctrica weekly chart

Dear José María, could you analyze Genfit if he is so kind? Regards. G.G.

Dear reader, good afternoon. I do not rule out that Genfit may experience some major rebound after the spectacular crash in recent weeks. In fact, a ‘pull back’ towards resistance (support) of 8.90 euros would fit within what is a probable scenario. But even if it were, we would be talking about a simple ‘pull back’ at the first of the resistances and little else. Technically it is a value that, rebounding apart, would not touch. It is bearish without contemplation and to the market, I will not tire of saying it, we have to go buy strength. And buying this title we are buying weakness. A greeting.



Genfit signal chart

Hi. Can you tell me at what price you can enter Banco Sabadell? And given the current situation, would it be convenient to enter since the entity’s financial director bought 83,000 shares at 0.30 euros? Thank you. V.B.

Dear investor, good afternoon. That the director of a company has bought shares does not mean anything. They, of course, are also wrong. In fact, all communications of purchases of Telefónica shares by its managers for months and months come to mind right now and look at how much the stock has fallen afterwards. Make no mistake, there is nothing foolproof in the markets. And whoever says he is right is always the first to lose.



Banco Sabadell weekly chart

That said, we are still without a figure back (we do not expect it either) in the titles of Sabadell. At the moment, we have only witnessed a rebound within a very strong bottom, or primary, downtrend. A rebound that has been exhausted before the first real resistance zone. I invite you to read here the analysis that this Thursday we carried out on the financial institution. And little else can I tell you at the moment about a title that is still in free fall. Thanks to you, greetings.

