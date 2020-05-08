Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Xiaomi, Azkoyen, ACS, PharmaMar, Inditex, Merlin Properties, Liberbank and Monster Beverage.

Good morning, Don José María. Congratulations for the great work you do from your office. I would like to know what you think of two values. I have been “bought” in Xiaomi for a few months and I see that since the falls of almost a month ago it has a good support over the 10 Hong Kong dollars and I would like to know your opinion about what expectations this title has. The other title I’m thinking of getting into would be Azkoyen and I’d also like to know your opinion on it. Thank you. F.GC.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Xiaomi It is a title without trend in terms of the medium and long term. But at least in the short term we have increasing lows and we have to start somewhere, right? It has a resistance at the highs of April HKD 10.80 (Hong Kong dollars) and above it has another resistance in the bearish gap of HKD 11.64. It seems that this seems to be shaping a triangle (decreasing highs and increasing lows) and if it were therefore looking for the upper part of the triangle, the price could look for the area of ​​12.50 HKD. But, I insist, at the moment we are talking about a title without a clear long-term trend. I want to keep the rising lows for November and March.

Xiaomi weekly chart

Azkoyen It is a title that despite falls from the 2019 highs is still bullish in term terms. What does not mean that in some way we have him within a wide side since 2017. A priori this side (reaction phase) would come to drain / correct proportionally the important previous rises of various exercises. And in the short term we have close to important resistances: the bearish guideline that joins the declining maximums since June. Azkoyen is not today a value that it would have in its portfolio, at least not to the extent that we continue to have decreasing highs and lows. Very kind for your words, thank you very much.

Azkoyen weekly chart

Very good, Mr. José María and thank you for your work. My question is about ACS. Is it a good time to enter? Thank you. F.B.

Dear reader, good afternoon. This week we have repeatedly analyzed the titles of ACS and as expected no changes. No, I would not enter ACS at this time and I do not mean that I can not upload more. It is that buying now after a rebound of 100% from the lows of March and on the doorstep of the important resistance of 24.68 euros (last weekly bearish gap) does not make sense. To do so would be to arrive very, very late to the market and thus not enter. Either we enter near important supports where we have clear the exit level (stop) or the best thing is not to enter. And ACS is a title that has gone up a lot from the March lows and can enter the reaction phase at any time. Thank you very much, greetings.

ACS weekly chart

Hello, Mr. José María. My name is Antonio and I would like to know your opinion about PharmaMar, I bought them for four euros and I earn a lot and I am very happy with the investment. But I don’t know whether to sell them, or part of them, and pick up some capital gains just in case. Thanks for your attention and regards. YOU.

Dear investor, good afternoon. First of all, I invite you to read here the analysis that this week we have carried out on the biotech company. Having said that, PharmaMar It is a value that right now would be kept in the portfolio without any problem because it is clearly bullish since the end of 2018. And while it is true that some short-term correction (reaction phase) that corrects part of the latest increases cannot be ruled out . But the truth is that at this point no significant resistance is observed until the area of ​​9-10 euros. Everything is possible with this title at the present time because its ‘momentum’ cannot be more bullish. Thanks to you, greetings.

PharmaMar weekly chart

Good Morning. I would appreciate technical analysis from Inditex and Merlin Properties. Regards. J.DF.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Inditex It was one of the first titles of our Ibex to start rebounding from the lows in March and this sold out in the resistance that practically all the titles have in the last weekly bearish gap (26.84). So it can be said that this hole was almost completely filled, but it was not closed or what is the same canceled. Therefore, this is still in force. The problem we are facing at the moment is that we have him in the no-man’s-zone, far from the support zone he presents at the March lows (18.50) and the previously mentioned bearish gap (resistance). In short, Inditex is today a security without a clear trend that, like most of the market, can remain like this for many weeks, with ups and downs without a clear direction.

Inditex weekly chart

As to Merlin Properties It is a value that today does not show the slightest interest, despite the rebound (reaction phase) of recent weeks. In fact, it cannot be ruled out that it once again tests the support it presents at the March lows (6.68) and, even, the historical lows at 6.50 euros. A greeting.

Merlin Properties weekly chart

Hello, good morning and thanks in advance. I would like to know why Liberbank has not behaved like the rest of the bank with a rebound from its lows. Accountingly it seems a bank as healthy as any, and being small and being at a balance price would be a good candidate for takeover bid, but its price is very flat. What is your vision? A greeting. B.C.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Liberbank Yes, it has rebounded with banking and the market. But in the rebound some do it better than others. Thus, for example, BBVA is still trading above the March lows while Santander drilled them several sessions ago. Not all of them move the same because each one has its particularities, but what they all have in common is that they are bearish. Clearly bearish. Like the European bank index, the EURO STOXX Banks It is also very bearish. That said, Liberbank is bouncing off the base of a bearish channel of book, which by definition is an important support area. And as the most important resistance at the moment we have the weekly bearish gap of 0.256 euros, as well as the top of the bearish channel. And little else can be said at this time. And my long-term vision of this title is that it will begin to recover when the entire sector of the banks in blocks does, that is, when the European banks make landfall. Thanks to you, greetings.

Good Morning. I would like to know your opinion about Monster Beverage. At first it was slow to fall, but then it has barely rebounded like other values ​​and this despite being a defensive value. Thank you. JM.AG.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Monster Beverage It is a clearly bullish title in long term terms, which is what really matters in my opinion. So I would not worry much about whether it is lagging somewhat or not on the rebound, as few titles can boast of having an uptrend like the one that has this underlying. In fact, a movement in search of the resistance zone that presents in the annual and historical maximums of $ 70.52 cannot be ruled out. Above would be placed in absolute free rise, with the implications that this always has for every title in that situation. Thank you very much, greetings.

