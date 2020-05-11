Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Ezentis, Aena, Ibex 35, Repsol, Merlin Properties, Gilead Sciences, Siemens Gamesa and Solaria.

Good morning, I would like to know what we can technically expect from Ezentis after the last experienced uploads for the title. Actually, I think the fundamentals of the company are not entirely wrong with long-term investment. What do you think? A greeting. V.H.D.

Dear investor, good afternoon. As a technical analyst that I am does not get me into the fundamentals of value, because what interests me is the price and only the price. Why? Very simple, because we understand that all the information that the market knows is collected in the price and therefore I only have to analyze it. That said, and after the goal of the great irse was fully methead and shoulders‘ of Ezentis To which we referred a long time ago, we understand that for the moment everything is still part of a simple rebound. Without further ado. But it is that even if it bounced towards the resistance area (previously support) of 0.44 euros (old clavicular line), nothing would have happened here. We would continue talking about a title in the rebound phase or reaction phase within an impeccable bottom or primary downtrend. The title, let’s not fool ourselves, is bearish without contemplation. A greeting.

Ezentis weekly chart

Hello, in the next bearish ax, how far do you think Aena could go down? What would be the ideal time to enter? Thank you. P.GT.

Dear reader, good afternoon. The ideal moment, which does not mean that it has to be produced yes or yes, to enter Aena It would be at the closest possible price levels to the support it presents at the lows of the fall, the lows of March at 89.50 euros and as long as it does not pierce them in weekly candles. Above, on the resistance side, we have witnessed an impeccable “pull back” to the old support area (now resistance) of 128 euros. As bad as this sector is, at least Aena is holding the rate much better than the airlines. In fact, IAG is attacking today the support it presents in annual minima at 2.10 euros. Thanks to you, greetings.

Aena weekly chart

Good Morning. The stock market is very volatile and unpredictable right now. As the days pass and the data on the situation of the economy is known, I imagine that we will see the serious crisis we are in. Would you see it possible for the Ibex to drop to 5,000 points or less? Thank you. N.N.

Dear investor, good afternoon. What we know is that the Ibex it is much weaker than any other European index. In fact, we have rebounded much less from the March lows compared to the Dax, or any other Wall Street index. The bex has bounced around 15%, the Dax around 30% and the S&P above 30%. The Cac 40 around 25% and the transalpine bag 20%. And now we are approaching again the support of 6,580 points. If this is drilled, which I do not rule out, we may return to the March lows at 5,800 points. And that’s where the key to everything is. If the minimum area were to hold, it may make sense to consider a market floor in our Ibex, but if it does not hold, the next support area is at the 2002 low, at 5,200-5,250 points.

What I keep saying, and it is not news on the other hand, is that the fortress is on the other side of the Atlantic and if I had to invest in Europe I would do it in the German Dax. Why? Because our Ibex is anything but bullish and when we enter the market it should do so buying strength, not weakness. And the Ibex has been synonymous with weakness for many many years. I invite you to read here the analysis on the Ibex, the Dax and the S&P 500 that we posted on our page this weekend. Thank you very much, greetings.

Ibex 35 daily chart

Good Morning. After all that has happened with oil in recent weeks and seeing oil in negative, something unthinkable by everyone … How do you think Repsol will behave in the coming weeks? The share presents a ‘gap’ in the vicinity of 9.50-9.60 euros. Do you think it will take a long time to close it? Thank you. E.G.

Dear reader, good afternoon. That’s right, last week we analyzed Repsol and we made reference to that control zone of the 9.60 euros. I still do not rule out that the rebound could continue a little longer, but I very much doubt that the weekly bearish gap of 9.60 will close (or what is the same is canceled), especially since experience has shown us that this type is almost always The gaps are completely / partially filled but do not close the first time it is presented. The normal thing is that it fills up and again falls and takes a breather, a stop on the rebound. A relapse to the March lows cannot even be ruled out yet. But what we have to be clear about is that we do not have a figure back in the oil company and everything continues to fit for the moment within the typical rebound or reaction phase. Thanks to you, greetings.

Repsol weekly chart

Hi, why has Merlin been the company that has bounced the least? When do you think it will be a good time to enter? Thank you. P.GT.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Well, what do you want me to say, a posteriori many will surely know why, but as a technical analyst I will tell you that the movements are, almost always, at the sector level. In block. And real estate is very bad today. Colonial, for example, it is true that it has rebounded considerably more, but LAR Spain has recently set new historical lows. By this I mean that one should not seek to justify every movement in the market and see whether or not it has any logic. Logic and the bag almost never go hand in hand, if they did this world would be very simple and I assure you it is not. But stick with the message that this title will recover when the entire block sector does, in unison. And not before.

That being said, I don’t rule out that Merlin Properties I ended up looking again for the important support that it presents in the historical lows, at the 6.50 euros that it marked shortly after its premiere on the parquet. And let’s hope it doesn’t pierce because otherwise it would go into absolute free fall. Thanks to you, greetings.

Merlin Properties weekly chart

Good morning J.M. Rodríguez, I would like to know about the value of the Nasdaq Gilead Sciences. If you think that the correction is already finished and it may be a good moment to enter for the medium term. Thank you very much for all the analysis of actions that you carry out, as they are of great help. F.

Dear reader. Much is said about this company for the authorization of its medicine Remdesivir to treat the coronavirus. But know that this is already discounting in the price. Or as they say “what everyone knows is worth nothing in the bag.” Having said that Gilead Sciences It presents an impeccable bullish guideline that joins the increasing lows since the end of January with numerous support points in it. And as short-term resistance we have the zone of $ 85.70-86. That said, and despite the fact that the feelings are not bad in the title, the resistance to beat to be able to talk about a change in trend is at the highs of January 2018 at $ 89.54. Only above this resistance can we speak of a figure of return confirmed in the titles of the biotech giant. Thank you very much gentleman, greetings

Gilead Sciences weekly chart

Good Morning. First of all, thank you very much for your advice and impressions. I was thinking of entering Gamesa. What can be an interesting entry level? And in Solaria? Thank you very much, greetings. E.SD.

Siemens Gamesa It is a title that has withstood the storm of recent months of sharp falls quite well. And the interesting thing is that the price is within a fairly clear channel. With a support area at the base of it, now at approximately 12 euros and with very clear resistance in the weekly bearish gap that it presents at 14.26 euros. So the ideal would be to be able to get on the shopping train in the support area that it presents at the base of the channel, but it is no less true that if it ends up closing the weekly bearish gap mentioned above we will also have an important sign of strength in the titles from the giant wind turbine manufacturer.

Siemens Gamesa weekly chart

And finally, regarding Solaria, this is still one of the most interesting bullish titles in our market today. We have just now been brought to a halt at the gates of the resistance it presents at 10.25 euros: the highs for February. He recently dialed 10.09 and there we have been turned downward displaying a lateral movement. We can not forget that it marked lows in March at 5.55 euros, which means that it has almost doubled in price on the rebound. This means that if, after the levels reaction / consolidation phase in which it is immersed, it were able to close above the annual maximums, we would have another clear and powerful sign of strength in the title. Without any doubt it is one of the strongest values ​​in our market. Thank you very much, greetings.

Solaria weekly chart

