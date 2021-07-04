Technical analysis office: Iberdrola, Telefónica, Endesa, Gamesa, Airbus, bitcoin …

Next, we give an answer to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Iberdrola, Endesa, silver, Airbus, Telefónica, BioMarin, Siemens Gamesa and bitcoin.

Good morning, Mr. Rodríguez. Because of having a well diversified portfolio, I would like to put part of my assets in one of the two large electricity companies in our country. Endesa and Iberdrola. As a technician, which one do you think can do better in the long run? Greetings and thank you very much for all your advice. Happy summer. A.PR.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Both are great companies, especially in terms of the medium and long term. What does not take away so that in the short we have them in the corrective phase. In fact, we have Iberdrola already close to important supports such as the level of 10 euros. Let’s say that as long as this support holds we have nothing to worry about. If you pierce it, you can expect a movement towards the area of ​​approx. 9 euros.

Iberdrola weekly chart

As to Endesa, this has support in the area of ​​approx. 20.10-20.15 euros. And if it pierces it, it is normal that it ends up looking for the March lows at 19 euros. But in both cases and despite the current bias of ‘trading’ is bearish, we are talking about very bullish values ​​in long-term terms, which is what we should really care about. I like both values, although Iberdrola a little more if that’s what you want to know. Thank you very much also gentleman.

Endesa daily chart

Good. Can you think of any short-term silver strategies right now to trade leveraged? Regards, and thank you very much. JC

Dear reader, good afternoon. The silver It seems to be shaping an ascending triangle, although the confirmation of it happens through being able to break the important resistance of 30 dollars. Below, on the side of the supports, we have the straight support that joins the last rising lows and that passes at this time through approx. 25 dollars. But the only thing that seems clear is that, above $ 30, it will fly. In the meantime, I would stay out of the underlying. Thanks to you, greetings.

Silver weekly chart

Good Morning. I have Airbus shares bought at the end of May when it rallied 10% to € 104.70. It seems that the recovery of the sector is a fact, it is a matter of time. Do you think you can return to the all-time highs between this year or next? Regards, and thank you very much. PP

Dear investor, good afternoon. Absolutely. The last falls of Airbus they fit perfectly within what is a support in the form of a ‘throw back’ to the new support zone, previously resistance, of 104 euros. And now the normal thing is that from here it tries to restructure upwards again aiming at the resistance it presents in the weekly bearish gap at the end of February at 129 euros. And above the all-time highs at 139.40 euros. Personally, I think it’s a matter of time before I hit the highs and probably even exceed them. Thanks to you, greetings.

Airbus weekly chart

Hello. I have Telefónica shares at 4.07 euros bought at the end of May just before the dividend distribution. How do you see the value? Why is it so heavy compared to other ‘blue chips’? Thanks. I.LH.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Why is it so heavy Telephone? I could tell you, a posteriori, many reasons. It is easy to justify any movement of the market afterwards because we always have news of all kinds. But no, I won’t get into that easy game. Simply telephone is bearish as we have been commenting for months and months. And I feel like repeating the same ‘speech’ and again.

Telefónica weekly chart

What does not take away so that the rebound of recent months has continuity. In fact, the weekly downward gap of March last year at 4.40 euros has yet to be closed / canceled. And above we have the main bearish guideline that at this moment passes by 5-5.10 euros. As can be seen in the graph, there are many bounces that the operator sometimes experiences and that in the end they are exhausted right at the bearish guideline. And meanwhile little more can be said of this value. It is still in the rebound phase, but it is not bullish in long-term terms. Thanks to you, greetings.

Good Morning. I would like you to indicate supports and resistances from Siemens Gamesa and BioMarin Pharmaceutical. Thank you very much for all your advice. NA

Dear investor, good afternoon. Siemens Gamesa It is still in the corrective phase despite the significant increases in recent sessions. The price remains embedded within a fairly precise bearish channel and the price structure continues to show decreasing highs and lows. And so it does not go up. Siemens Gamesa is bullish in terms of medium and long term, but in the short it continues in the phase of adjustment / correction proportional to the previous increases. Below, on the side of the supports, it presents an important control zone in the area of ​​24.20-24.70 euros. The upper part (resistance) of the short-term bearish channel is currently at approx. 29.90-30 euros.

Siemens Gamesa weekly chart

As to BioMarin, is a value without a clear trend. What it does not remove so that it can try to seek in the short term the resistance it presents in the annual highs at $ 92. Above this it could try to fill, at least partially, the imposing bearish gap of $ 118.54. In fact, the theory says that 50% of these gaps usually function later as resistance, which would lead to price levels close to approx. 103 dollars. But to be able to speak of a change in trend we need the title to close the bearish gap of mid-August of last year. Something unthinkable at this time. Thanks to you, greetings.

BioMarin Daily Chart

Hello, José María. I have a bitcoin at $ 24,300 and after seeing it above $ 60,000 and the subsequent correction I do not know whether to collect the profits and something else … just in case. What do you think? Thank you very much for this section that I never miss. All the best. R.OH.

Dear reader, good afternoon. I invite you to read here the analysis we made of the bitcoin this Tuesday. That said, we do not have a return figure as such at the moment. But we do have a short-term ‘hammer’ and bullish divergences that with the passage of time they may end up being something more than that. But what doubt is there is key that the support of the $ 28,800 of the future of bitcoin is not pierced. If you do, the possibility of going back to $ 20,000 is there. The first step, the first indication that something may be beginning to change within the corrective phase of bitcoin is to exceed the last decreasing maximum (41,335). Thank you very much, greetings.

Bitcoin Future Daily Chart

