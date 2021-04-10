Technical analysis office: Iberdrola, Ence, Sacyr, CIE, Enagás, Endesa, Técnicas Reunidas and Almirall

Next, we give an answer to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes CIE Automotive, Ence, Enagás, Endesa, Sacyr, Iberdrola, Técnicas Reunidas and Almirall.

Good morning, Mr. José María. Could you analyze the situation of CIE Automotive? Thanks. E.SD.

Dear investor, good afternoon. CIE Automotive It is a clear keep and presents a most interesting graphic. We can see in the attached graph how it drilled the bearish guideline many months ago and now it is building us an impeccable support line, an upward guideline that joins each and every one of the successive lows that have risen from the lows of March 2020. Or whatever It is the same, as long as said bullish guideline is not pierced, we will not have the slightest sign of weakness within the impeccable bullish structure of the last thirteen months. But if you are thinking of entering the value now, in my opinion you would be arriving too late to the market. Thanks to you, greetings.

CIE Automotive daily chart

Good morning and thanks for the consultation. What can you tell me about Ence and a profit ‘stop’ for the shares I bought at 3.35 euros? Thanks. I.RJ.

Dear reader, good afternoon. The graph of EnceDespite the recent falls, he continues to show good manners. Or rather, there is nothing that invites us to think that the objective in the area of ​​5.50 euros (minimum theoretical projection of the double bottom) cannot be achieved. But it is true that the perforation of the support that it has in the March lows (3.82) would be good if it were not perforated at closing prices and with ease. In doing so, it would be confirming a double top that could take it once again to the important support (previously resistance) of 3.20 euros. Thanks to you, greetings.

Ence weekly chart

Good morning and thank you for your correct answers. I doubt whether to enter Enagás or Endesa for a two or three-year investment. What is your opinion? Thanks. JT.ZI.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Well, today it is clear that Endesa is better than Enagás. And now we are going to see why. Enagas It has been moving within a bearish channel in recent months and all this within a broad lateral movement that has lasted since 2014. In fact, the title has been moving laterally from 2014 to today. If I had to enter the value I would try it at the closest possible price levels to its base, the approx. 16.50 euros. But in the best of cases we are facing a lateral value, without a trend.

Enagás weekly chart

However, the same is not the case with Endesa. Endesa is a clearly bullish stock in terms of the medium and long term. In addition, in the short it has left behind the bearish channel through which it has been moving in recent months, beating the important resistance (now support) of 22.30 euros. Toso suggests that the value is heading to the all-time highs in the 24.60 euros that it marked in February of last year. And since it is about entering the market by buying strength, this is in Endesa, not in Enagás. Thanks to you, greetings.

Endesa daily chart

Good morning, José María. I would like to know how you see Sacyr and Iberdrola. Thank you very much for your time. LA.HR.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Sacyr It is a value that I do not dislike, especially since the weekly bearish gap in March closed / canceled. This is already part of history. In addition, we have an important support, before resistance, in the area of ​​2.05 euros. To date, everything suggests that, with its counter-trend corrections, the value may set course for the 2020 highs at 2.70 euros. That is where the most important resistance is at the present time.

Sacyr weekly chart

In case of Iberdrola it is very similar to Endesa’s. Both are clearly bullish values ​​in terms of medium and long term. Not long ago we said of the value that we were facing a “now or never”Due to the fact that the price was once again testing the upward guideline that joins each and every one of the successive rising lows since October 2018. It bounced by the penny on the acceleration line and therefore I do not rule out at all that, in briefly, attack the annual and historical highs at 12.40 euros. Thanks to you, greetings.

Iberdrola weekly chart

Good morning and thanks for the analysis. I would like to have the technical aspect of Técnicas Reunidas. Thank you. R.CB.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Gathered techniques It is embedded within a short-term bullish channel, but it is still bearish in terms of the medium and long term. However, I do not rule out that the rebound in progress will even take it towards the resistance of 17.30 euros (August highs) -18 euros (weekly downward gap in March 2020). In short, in the short term it is still bullish and therefore has power, but I find it hard to believe that it can go beyond 18 euros. Thanks to you, greetings.

Técnicas Reunidas daily chart

Good morning, José María. I would like to know your opinion about Almirall in the long term. Thank you. N.MG.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Almirall It is a value that we have analyzed on several occasions and of which I have always said that I liked it and I like it. And I like it based on the long-term bullish guideline that has been supported since the end of 2011 and that it is impeccable. In addition, above the resistance of 113.50 euros, it would confirm a double bottom with a target of the annual and historical highs at 18 euros. With their corresponding corrections against trend, of course. Thanks to you, greetings.

Almirall monthly chart

