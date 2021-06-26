Technical analysis office: IAG, Telefónica, DIA, CaixaBank, Bankinter, Berkeley …

Next, we give an answer to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Infineon, CaixaBank, Regeneron, Bankinter, IAG, Telefónica, DIA and Berkeley.

Good Morning. I would like you to do an analysis of CaixaBank and Infineon, please. Regarding CaixaBank, what upward trend does it have in the medium-long term? On Infineon, it has had fixes as of late. Is it possible to expect an even greater correction to be able to enter cheaper? Thank you. D.HF.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Casually CaixaBank we analyzed it this Thursday (you can read it here). The falls of the last sessions / weeks have brought it closer to the support zone of 2.50-2.55 euros, which is where the growing support that joins the old rising highs of July and December 2020 and January of this year. The daily oversold shows extreme readings and this, in theory, should cause a short-term rebound. Above, on the resistance side, we have the annual highs (2.88) and above we have 3.03 euros (bearish gap on February 1, 2019). That said, I’m sticking with the flawless rising lows and highs of the past few months.

CaixaBank daily chart

Infineon It is a value in corrective phase (reaction phase) within a clear uptrend in the background. Simply, in the short term, we have you in a nobody’s zone. Midway between the bottom (support) and the top (resistance) of a small bearish channel. Let’s say that instead of correcting with more or less force, you are doing it consuming time, or what is the same by displaying a lateral-bearish movement. Today it is a clear hold in the portfolio, there is no reason to close long positions. As the most important support, which does not mean that it will correct up to it, we have it in the area of ​​26 euros, previously strong resistance. Thanks to you, greetings.

Infineon weekly chart

Good afternoon, José Maria. I would like to know your technical opinion on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. How do you foresee the behavior in the short, medium and long term? Would you consider the put option of these shares? Thank you very much for your time. I value the analyzes you carry out and try to follow your recommendations. A.YT.

Dear reader, good afternoon. It seems the worst in Regeneron it may have happened. The price jumped not long ago above the bearish channel of recent times and, in addition, since March we have it within a manual bullish channel. Building as it cannot be otherwise short-term growing minimums and maximums. Everything suggests that, with its counter-trend corrections, the value ends up heading to last year’s all-time highs at $ 664. It presents significant resistance around the corner, the $ 560 and yearly highs. Thank you very much gentleman, greetings.

Regeneron daily chart

Good afternoon, I would like you to analyze Bankinter and IAG. What route can you have in a short time? Thanks. JH.H.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Bankinter It is in my opinion the bank in our country that continues to be stronger than any other in terms of the medium and long term by far. Technically, it presents an important resistance in the area of ​​4.80 euros: highs of December 2019 and May of this year. There are two attempts, so far unsuccessful, to overcome this resistance. Moreover, if from here the price is capable of restructuring upwards and manages to beat them on the third attempt, then the price would confirm a promising inverted ‘head and shoulders’ with important upward implications for the value in terms of medium and long term. . Figure whose minimum theoretical projection points well above the historical highs (6,138).

Bankinter weekly chart

As to IAG, more of the same. The price remains embedded within a symmetrical triangle (decreasing highs and increasing lows) since last March. A priori, it is a symmetric triangle of continuity of the previous (bullish) trend. But it is true that it would be good if it broke up as soon as possible, because sometimes when the price reaches the vertex the figure fails. And it fails in the sense that it does not provoke any clear outcome. Or in other words, the important implications that the figure itself has, disappear. But it still can be. If in the end it ends up breaking to the upside, it is possible to bet on a quick outcome with a target of 2.85 euros (2019 lows) and above the weekly downward gap of 3.30 euros. All the best.

IAG weekly chart

Good morning, I would like to ask you about Telefónica’s shares for a possible entry and with a view to the end of the year. How do you see it technically? Thank you. L.MA.

Dear reader, good afternoon. More of the same in Telephone. We have been repeating the same thing in this value for months and months, but nothing has really changed. Everything remains the same. Can it keep bouncing? Yes. As long as the Ibex remains strong there will be no problem. Is it trend bullish speaking? No, it is not. It continues to show significant resistance in the ‘famous’ weekly bearish gap of March 2020 at 4.40 euros and above it we have the bearish guideline, now at approx. 5-5.10 euros. Only above the main bearish guideline will we begin to look at the title with different eyes. Thanks to you, greetings.

Telefónica weekly chart

Dear Jose María, I have shares of DIA at 0.13 euros and Berkeley at 0.46 euros. Do you think there is any possibility of making money from these two operations? Above all, the one that worries me the most is DIA. I don’t know whether to sell them and take losses. I’m in no rush to sell if I think I can get the initial investment back. Greetings and thank you. G.RC.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Not much to tell about DAY that you probably don’t already know. It is a very bearish value … the price says it all by itself. And right now we have him testing the support he has at the lows of the ‘hammer’ of the May 3 session. If you lose it, there is nothing up to the historical lows at 0.054 euros. Above, on the resistance side, we have the area of ​​0.1020 euros, previously important support. I’m sorry I can’t give you better news, but this value is nowhere to be found.

DIA daily chart

As to Berkeley there is not much to tell today either. The stock has been moving sideways since December with some downward bias. It has support at 0.33 euros and below the April lows at 0.2820 euros. Above, on the resistance side, we have 0.40 and 0.42 euros. And above all the straight resistance that joins the decreasing maximums since last December and that passes at this moment by approx. 0.44 euros. It seems more feasible to recoup the investment in Berkeley than in DIA at this time. Anyway, I am passionate about neither of the two values. Thanks to you, greetings.

Berkeley daily chart

