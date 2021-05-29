Technical analysis office: Cellnex, Mapfre, Repsol, Meliá, Colonial, Pfizer, Amazon and PayPal

Next, we give an answer to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Mapfre, Amazon, PayPal, Pfizer, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Meliá Hotels, Repsol and Cellnex.

Technical analysis

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS CONSULTANCY

Good Morning. Thank you for your guidance and valuable advice. I wanted to ask you about Mapfre, whose titles, depending on the perspective you want to observe, have been moving somewhat flat in recent weeks. But at the same time with some solidity and an apparent desire to continue climbing. I would like to know your opinion regarding this value. Thank you. Greetings.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Mapfre we analyze it this Monday (You can read it here) and is today a very interesting value. It is a clear keep in portfolio. However, opening longs at this point seems to me to be very late to the market. The title gave a buy signal for quite some time and now is the time to maintain. It is true that sometimes we witness more or less important falls, but if you realize it, it is to later climb new positions. In fact, everything points to the value heading towards the resistance it presents in the weekly bearish gap at the end of February 2020 at 2.08 euros. This is where the first real big resistance is and above it we have the bearish guideline now at 2.26 euros. Thank you very much gentleman, greetings.

Mapfre weekly chart

Good morning, José María. I would like to know how you see the values ​​of Amazon and PayPal. Is it a good time to buy them now? Thanks in advance for your great reviews. A cordial greeting. I.VF.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Amazon It is a very bullish value in long-term terms, although in the short we have it displaying a lateral movement since last summer with support at $ 2,880 and resistance at $ 3,550. And as long as it does not come out of there, we will have nothing. Expect. Ideally, open lengths at the base of the side, by definition support. Or, if the upward exit of the value is finally confirmed and it ends up beating the all-time highs.

Amazon weekly chart

As to PayPal, bullish value like the most, presents an important support in the area of ​​approx. 225 dollars. And to the extent that it does not pierce it, I understand that the conditions are in place to restructure again to the upside with a goal of resistance at the annual and historical highs of $ 309.14. Below the support of $ 225 we have another very interesting one a little lower, in the area of ​​approx. 212 dollars. In short, both are very bullish values ​​in long-term terms, only right now they are trading in the nobody’s zone. Something away from key supports and resistances. But the most important thing is that they are bullish. Very kind for your words, thank you very much.

Paypal weekly chart

Good Morning. I would be interested in receiving information about the titles of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Thanks. All the best. AM H.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Pfizer It is a bullish value, but one that is moving quite heavily. In addition, right now we have you in a nobody’s zone, far from the base and the upper part of the bullish channel through which the price has been moving for more than a year. It is bullish, that is the most important thing, but if I had to invest in it now, I would only consider it if it looked for the base of the channel, now in the area of ​​$ 34.70-34.80. But in the intermediate zone of the canal it doesn’t seem like the best time to do it. All the best.

Pfizer weekly chart

Good morning, José María. How do you see the situation of Colonial and Meliá? Thanks. M.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Colonial It is a very interesting value at the moment, in fact, the falls of the last few days fit perfectly within what would be a ‘throw back’ to the top of the side (triangle) through which the price has been moving since November. From which it can be deduced that to the extent that the security does not close below the support of 8.50 euros, we believe that the stock seems to want to restructure upwards with a goal of resistance of 10.40 euros (bearish gap of the session of March 12, 2020). And above the bearish gap of 11.68 euros. Undoubtedly, it is a very interesting value at the moment, the ‘momentum’ cannot be better.

Colonial Real Estate daily chart

Meliá Hotels we analyze it this Wednesday (You can read it here). The aspect is very interesting because we have it shaping a second symmetric triangle (decreasing maximums and increasing minimums) similar to the one that was built from November to February. Triangle that in normal conditions should be of trend continuity. Above the resistance of 7.28 euros (April highs) we will theoretically have an important sign of strength, a prelude to what should be a return to the prepandemic highs of early 2020 at 8.40 euros. All the best.

Meliá Hotels daily chart

Good morning, Mr. Rodríguez. I have Repsol shares at 8.30 euros and I would need some of the money in about 2-3 months. Do you think they can go up more between now and then or is it better to collect the capital gains just in case? Don’t worry, we already know you don’t have the crystal ball. Thank you very much and greetings from Murcia. THE

Dear investor, good afternoon. Repsol it is a clear hold in portfolio at the moment. In the short term, it has significant support in the bullish gap of 10.50 euros. It would not make much sense for this gap to close within the bullish momentum of recent months. For the rest, we have him attacking the important resistance of 11 euros in round numbers. If it were finally able to close comfortably above 11 euros, then we will consider a return to the resistance zone of 11.95-12 euros as the most likely scenario, where it has another weekly bearish gap pending to be closed. But right now everything is still a clear hold in the portfolio. Thanks to you, greetings.

Repsol weekly chart

Hello. I have Cellnex shares at current prices and after all that I have suffered during the February and March falls I am considering selling them. They will not fall again. What do you think of the value? Greetings and thank you. VM

Dear reader, good afternoon. Well, it is time to hold positions in Cellnex Knight. In the short term, I do not rule out a correction towards the support of 48 euros, previously resistance. The truth is that there is no reason to close the longs at this time. As long as the price does not tell us otherwise, what we have are increasing minimums and maximums since March and thus it does not fall. The normal thing is that the price series returns again to the resistance zone of 53.56 euros: the all-time highs that it marked last November. At the bottom, on the support side, in addition to 48 euros the clearest we have it in the last growing low (45.15). All the best.

Cellnex daily chart

Still don’t know about Trader Watch? TW is a service that offers continuous real-time monitoring of the financial markets, looking for the best investment opportunities at all times.

Bolsamania

Note: Investment decision-making must be done in a responsible manner and being aware of the risks that are assumed. Web Financial Group accepts no responsibility for the content and analysis of the practice. It is also noted that trading in the stock market involves a high risk and involves constant monitoring of the position.