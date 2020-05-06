Next, we give answers to the values ​​for which we have been asked the most throughout the morning. José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamanía, analyzes Grifols, Tesla, ACS, Aena, Cellnex, ArcelorMittal, Airbus and Boeing.

Technical analysis

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS OFFICE

Good morning, I have Grifols shares at 34 euros and I wanted to know if I could get them back. Greetings and thanks. AH OR.

Dear investor, good afternoon. It is quite likely that you will recoup your investment in Grifols because, despite having bought near highs, we are talking about an impeccably bullish title in long-term terms. In principle we have no further deterioration of the chart despite the falls of the last sessions / weeks. But you should know that, if this title corrected towards the base of the channel, now at 22 euros (and I’m not saying that it will) we would continue talking about a bullish value. You just have to keep an eye on the bullish channel through which the price has been moving since 2014. At this moment the upper part of the channel passes through the environment of 35 euros. Thanks to you, greetings.

Grifols weekly chart

Good morning, after hearing about Tesla’s good results last week, where do you think the title will move in the coming weeks? Thank you. Regards. P.V.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Tesla It is a very bullish title despite the falls of the last days. As a technical analyst I only have to analyze the price and only the price. And to this day it continues to be strong despite the falls that this company sometimes experiences. In fact, it can be said that the falls in February and March found support at the previous all-time highs, before resistance and now support. That said and in the very short term we have a first support in the bullish gap of $ 651 and as resistance we have $ 870 (highs of the session in which the results were quoted). And above all-time highs at $ 969. You can read here the last technical analysis we carry out on the company. Thanks to you, greetings.

Tesla weekly chart

Good morning, and thank you very much for your reply. I would like to know your opinion on the option of entering ACS both in the short and long term. And if possible, indicate supports and resistances of the value. Thank you. Regards. FA.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Right now I don’t see it. I do not think it is the best time to enter a title that since the lows of March has rebounded 100% and which, in addition, is trading on the doorstep of significant resistance, such as the area of ​​24.50-24.70 euros . I invite you to read here the analysis we carried out on the construction company this Tuesday ACS. Another thing is that the title drains / corrects the previous excesses proportionally. If I did and depending on where the correction was stopped, I would consider entering the title. But right now is not the best time. Not without prior correction. Let’s say we have potential and interesting support in the weekly bullish gap of 16.90 euros. Thanks to you, greetings.

ACS weekly chart

Hello, could you analyze Aena? When do you think the best time to buy stocks will be? Thank you. P.GT.

Dear investor, good afternoon. Aena It is a title that we are asked a lot about in this section that we analyze every week. And the truth is that everything remains the same. Nothing has changed with respect to what was said long ago. Dilatations aside that we always have in moments of panic such as the one experienced recently, it can be said that the title has slowed down in the support that gives it the level of adjustment / setback of 61.8% of all the rise since its premiere on the parquet. This means that, although violent, falls fall within normal parameters and in long-term terms. Ideally, open longs at the closest possible price levels to the March lows (90), which is where the most important support area is at the moment. Thank you very much, greetings.

Aena weekly chart

Good Morning. With Cellnex bought at 43 euros, what can you expect? Thank you. N.RJ.

Dear reader, good afternoon. Regardless of its purchase price, it is normal for the title to continue climbing positions in the medium term, since the trend of this value cannot be more bullish. After all, it is a free-rise underlying. Another thing will be if before attacking again the historical maximums (50.80) Cellnex decides to adjust / drain the last excesses. Let’s not forget that the title accumulates a revaluation of 45% from the lows of March. In any case, what is really important is that this title is still impeccably bullish, few titles in our market are so strong. It is a clear keep in the current moment. Thanks to you, greetings.

Cellnex Daily Chart

Good Morning. My question is about ArcelorMittal. I entered on April 2 and I do not know if it is worth holding on or going out and going back into a fall, or do you think that the rebound will be stable? A.JF.

Dear investor, good afternoon. ArcelorMittal It is in my opinion the most volatile and difficult stocks in our market. It is a very erratic value and with extreme volatility (beta). And as 90% of the market this is still in the rebound phase (reaction phase) with a significant resistance zone in the weekly bearish gap of 11.55 euros. ‘Gap’ which on the other hand has partially filled in. But what I like about this title is below and it is the impeccable reaction of the bullish reaction from the support zone that it presents in the historical lows which marked in 2016 at 5.95 euros. What has left us a clear and important double support (support), not double bottom, in the March lows. Or what is the same, to the extent that the title does not pierce the area of ​​5.95-6 euros there is room for hope in terms of the medium term. A greeting.

ArcelorMittal weekly chart

Good Morning. How do you see waiting for both the prices of Airbus and Boeing to drop again to the lows of a few weeks ago? Do you think they will go back down to these levels, or is now the time to buy? Thank you. A greeting. D.B.

Dear reader, good afternoon. We don’t have a figure back in the titles yet. Airbus, but at least we have a small first increasing maximum. Somewhere you have to start. All in all, it can be said that any possibility that the security will try to restructure upward happens because the support it presents at the March lows is respected (48.12).

Airbus daily chart

As to Boeing I like the graph, the very long-term one. After all, the price is quoted at the base (support) of the very long-term bullish channel. It is a channel that has been working like a charm since 1982. Or, in other words, we are dealing with what a server likes to call a “now or never”. That is, if you have to try it in this title it is from levels of support like the one that has recently attacked. Or, as chartist theory says, a channel is bought, not sold. Thanks to you, greetings.

Boeing Very Long Term Monthly Chart

Don’t you know Trader Watch yet? TW is a service that offers continuous real-time monitoring of financial markets, seeking the best investment opportunities at all times

Bolsamania

Note: Investment decision making must be done in a responsible manner and being aware of the risks assumed. Web Financial Group accepts no responsibility for the content and analysis of the practice. It is also noted that operating in the stock market involves high risk and involves constant monitoring of the position.

.