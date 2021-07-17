Technical analysis of the Ibex 35 and of all the securities that compose it

The IBEX 35 undergoes a short-term correction within a bullish bottom. “The index cedes positions in a staggered manner after establishing a new annual maximum at 9,310 points. There are moderate signs of weakness (low trading volume and rebounding volatility) that favor continuity in transfers. The support zone 8,426 / 8,274, which It is an approximation of the average of 200 sessions, it seems important enough to stop the current doubts “, says Ruiz, director of analysis of Investment Strategies.

