Technical analysis of the Ibex 35 and of all the securities that compose it

Fujimori’s crusade to annul votes leads Peru to unusual tension

Lima, Jun 11 (.) .- The crusade of Keiko Fujimori (right) to annul thousands of votes in the presidential elections in Peru, where Pedro Castillo (left) already obtained the majority of the votes, generated unusual tension this Friday when the Electoral Jury gave him permission to challenge the minutes after the deadline, a measure that was later retracted. After most of Fujimori’s resources to annul votes were not presented on time, Peru’s highest electoral body intended to give him an extraordinary extension, which from the leftist Peru Libre party, of which Castillo is the candidate, was qualified as “unconstitutional” and a “coup threat”. “There is a clumsy pretense of wanting to carry out a coup from the National Elections Jury,” said Dina Boluarte, the candidate for vice president of the leftist Castillo, at a press conference. For his part, lawyer Aníbal Quiroga, Peru Libre’s legal advisor, warned that if the term was extended, the JNE was “violating the Constitution and the law, creating tremendous legal uncertainty.” “This is how he plays the game to the criminal organization that has participated in these elections (Fujimori) and that would have no qualms about leading the country into civil war so that its interests and privileges are not affected,” added Quiroga. ELECTORAL JURY UNDER PRESSURE A great popular pressure arose after the decision of the JNE, whose president Jorge Luis Salas, has been intimidated for days by Fujimori sympathizers concentrated in front of his house to shout “terrorist” at him. In principle, the four magistrates who are part of the body had proposed to accept all the resources to annul the minutes presented by Fujimori (about 800) and by Peru Libre (about 50) until this Friday, after a good part of them were presented after the deadline. stipulated by electoral regulations. In total, there are around 200,000 votes that Fujimori wanted to annul, mostly from Andean and rural areas where Castillo had overwhelming support, after denouncing without reliable evidence an alleged “systematic fraud” on the part of his rival. The report issued by the electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) is opposed to Fujimori’s complaint, which did not find serious irregularities in the elections but urged both candidates to await the resolution of all appeals in the hands of the electoral juries. Meanwhile, the vote count slowly advances to its end, where in the absence of counting 0.328% of the votes, Castillo achieved 50.168% of the preferences compared to Fujimori’s 49.832%, a narrow margin of 58,490 votes (0.332%) that It is already insurmountable for the candidate of the Fujimori party Fuerza Popular. CRITICISM FOR REQUESTING CALM As if that were not enough, the interim president, Francisco Sagasti, admitted to having communicated with members of both candidates to ask them to reduce the tension and wait for the results of the recount because “the task of a head of State is to stay calm and calm in difficult and complex times. ” Sagasti trusted Mario Vargas Llosa to convey his message to Fujimori, which was taken by her as an interference by the current ruler. “President Sagasti must not interfere in my legitimate right to defend our votes. He has a constitutional obligation to be impartial and stay out of the electoral process,” said Fujimori, who faces an accusation of more than 30 years in prison for alleged laundering. of money. “The president does not generate calm, quite the opposite. The field is not even. There are external actors that are violating the popular will. We will continue to defend our right to vote,” he added. However, Álvaro Vargas Llosa, Mario’s son, insisted in an interview with the RPP station that the conversation between Sagasti and his father had nothing improper or unconstitutional. “It is perfectly logical that in this climate any authority has the inclination to act in dialogue with different characters of the country in order to be able to cool off,” said Vargas Llosa. TWO-BAND PROTESTS At the same time, as it has become a daily routine, thousands of supporters from each of the two parties mobilized in Lima, with those from Peru Libre clamoring for Castillo and those from Popular Force “against communism and fraud.” In this climate of great tension, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the international community not to comment on the Peruvian elections, considering it “a lack of respect for the Peruvian people” for not waiting for the official announcement of the results of the electoral bodies. For this reason, he sent notes of protest to the ambassadors of Argentina, Bolivia and Nicaragua after Argentine President Alberto Fernández and Bolivian Luis Arce, as well as Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo, congratulated Castillo as the winner of the elections. (c) . Agency