Technical analysis of the Ibex 35 and all the securities that compose it

‘Who killed Sara?’ All about the Mexican series that sweeps our country

In just two weeks, the series Who Killed Sara? it has conquered hundreds of viewers in our country, but also outside our borders, such as Italy or Switzerland. A thriller of Mexican origin that has reached a privileged gap in Netflix trends and in which it is about solving the enigmas around a crime that occurred years ago and for which the victim's brother, who was innocent, was blamed. Now and once his sentence is completed, Alejandro Guzmán, the protagonist played by Manolo Cardona, will not rest until he clarifies what really happened to Sara and finds the true culprits of her murder. All in a plot full of script twists and in which there is also a space for romance and passion among the protagonists. With the first season available on Netflix, such has been the phenomenon of Who Killed Sara? that the date for the premiere of the new episodes in our country on May 19 has already been announced. At the moment, the first installment has ten chapters of approximately 40 minutes each and postulates it as an interesting option to "devour" in just over six hours and try to discover who is behind the murder, especially if you are a lover of the suspense and unsolved mysteries. 'Who killed Sara?', The story of revenge For 18 years Alejandro Guzmán (Álex) served prison time for a murder he did not commit, the of his sister Sara (Ximena Lamadrid), but managed to leave before serving his sentence for good behavior. The series, full of temporary trips to the past, explains what happened to the young woman during what seemed like a fun boat trip with some friends, members of the Lazcano, an important Mexican family, and ended with her tragic death when she suffered a stranger accident while parasailing. An event that occurred under strange circumstances and that involves many mysteries around the girl. Years later and out of prison, the protagonist makes a surprise contact with the powerful Lazcano and sends them an enigmatic and threatening message through which he makes it clear that he intends to find out who is the real responsible for the death of his sister. This is how the resolution of a mystery begins in which revenge is mixed with a plot of family interests on the part of one of the most relevant surnames of Mexico City, whose patriarch is César Lazcano, played by the Spanish actor Ginés García Millán, who from the first moment appears as the person responsible for handling the strings in the lives of all his children. Except in one of the cases, since the little girl of the clan called Elisa (Carolina Miranda) is the first who does not trust her family and will get involved in Álex's investigation, helping him for her own personal interests. However, in Who Killed Sara? nothing is what it seems and, without danger of spoilers, it must be said that the series offers a surprising final turn of events to the viewers that is expected to serve as a trigger for the second season.