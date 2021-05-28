Technical analysis of the 35 values ​​of an Ibex at annual highs

“The IBEX 35 recently registered a new annual maximum at 9,254 points, keeping intact the structure of increasing highs and lows in the fund,” says José Antonio González, analysts at Investment Strategies

“In the day yesterday, the volume of contracting rebounded strongly, so we must continue to maintain a constructive attitude as long as the price does not begin to violate the previous rising minimum of 8,804 points, a level that is close to (1) its 40-period or medium-term simple moving average and (2) the secondary or medium-term rising guideline ”, he adds.

Ibex 35 in daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, Stochastic oscillator and trading volume

Technical analysis of the Ibex 35

