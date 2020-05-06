The results for the first quarter of this year have already been released by Telefónica Deustschland and tomorrow the results of the parent company will do so. So it is time to see what technical situation the stock is in in order to be able to fit in an alleged increase in volatility due to the publication of its first quarter results.

The first thing that strikes us when opening the Telefónica chart is loss of volatility which has been showing value since the end of last February, its prices fell like a stone by a cliff.

It has been a drop from 6,614 to 3,538 euros, which implies a fall of 46.31% in 19 trading sessions and of which it has almost doubled and we are still trading below the first Fibonacci level, although it is true that the first reaction led him to test it for three consecutive sessions but in none of them was he able to leave the closing above said level established at 4,713 euros.

Telefónica price evolution





Eduardo Bolinches

At the moment it seems that he has drawn a right triangle It broke through the top with volume last Thursday but has met resistance at 4,428 and the medium-term moving average at 4,463 seems to be intimidating as well. So on the top, those are the resistances to watch, especially the last one, as they also coincide with the previous maximums.

Therefore, the slogan is very clear: wait to see prices above 4,463 euros to enter the value.

What if tomorrow opens with a large gap above that level?

Then you will have to use statistics to remind you that in a high degree of reliability opening purchases by results do not usually go well and it is better to wait at least the first hour of contracting before making decisions.

In fact, it would always better to wait to enter after seeing two consecutive closings above 4,463 euros to be able to see clearly that we are going to the next resistance of 4.85 euros.

And what is below?

We really have nothing but a short-term moving average at 4.15 euros which seems very weak and then the level slightly below 4 euros where it has already rebounded twice.

.