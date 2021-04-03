Tech stocks shine again on Wall Street

The number of weekly requests for the Unemployment benefit in the United States rose to 719,000 last week, up from 658,000 the previous week, as reported today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The four-week average number of applications, a measure that compensates for weekly ups and downs, fell to 719,000, compared with 729,000 in the previous week.

Wall Street closed in mixed terrain this Wednesday, with a 0.26% decline in the Dow Jones but a notable gain of 1.54% in the Nasdaq index after a session driven by the technology sector and the infrastructure spending plan of the U.S. government. At the end of the day, the S&P 500 marked a new all-time high at the close of the session thanks to a rise of 0.36% to 3,972.89 points.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.26% or 85.41 points and stood at 32,981.55 units.

The Japan Stock Exchange closed with advances this Thursday; the Nikkei 225 posted a rise of 0.72%.

American industry looks “Materially Impaired” by Imports of Common Alloy Aluminum Foil from 16 countries that are sold in the United States at a price below the appropriate value and that are subsidized by the governments of Bahrain, India and Turkey, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC for its acronym in English) said on Wednesday ).

The Commerce Department will issue ‘anti-dumping’ duty orders for the 16 countries and ‘countervailing’ duty orders against imports of the product from Bahrain, India and Turkey as a result of the USITC’s decision, the agency said in a release.

The 16 countries in question are Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Slovenia, Spain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Taiwan and Turkey.

Invest in the tourism sector. Special report

We analyze the sector hardest hit by the pandemic and its recovery prospects based on vaccinations. Do not miss it.

The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Index stood at 62.5 in March, better than analysts expected.

Russia will force from today technology companies to install Russian software and applications on mobile phones, tablets, computers and smart TVs for sale, in what is already known as the “anti-Apple” law and which has been criticized as a step to limit Internet freedom.

OPEC meeting

Another focus of the day for the market is in this Thursday’s meeting of the countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The United States said in a call with Saudi Arabia that energy must be kept affordable for consumers, as President Joe Biden’s administration picked up the practice of his predecessor, Donald Trump, by contacting the OPEC leader ahead of key meetings. .

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter that she had a call with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman. “We reaffirm the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable energy sources for consumers,” said Granholm.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have been cutting production by nearly 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to prop up prices and reduce excess supply. In addition, Saudi Arabia has made an additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels a day.

With everything, a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, rises 0.92% at the opening of Wall Street to $ 63.88 per barrel, while West Texas is revalued 1.32% to $ 60.54.

The decongestion of the traffic jam caused in the Suez Canal by the “Ever Given” cone port for almost a week continues to progress, but the traffic jam is still important due to the number of new ships that continue to arrive at the pass, with almost 250 ships waiting today to cross it. According to the logistics services firm Leth Agencies, which operates in several straits and channels of the world, 249 vessels were still waiting for their turn this Thursday to cross this important sea route, through which 10% of world maritime trade passes and 25% of the containers, collect EFE.