Wall Street closed in mixed terrain this Wednesday, with a 0.26% decline in the Dow Jones but a notable 1.54% advance in the Nasdaq index after a session driven by the technology sector and the infrastructure spending plan of the U.S. government. At the end of the day, the S&P 500 marked a new all-time high at the close of the session thanks to a rise of 0.36% to 3,972.89 points.

Tech stocks shine again on Wall Street and pull the rest of the indices

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones fell 0.26% or 85.41 points and stood at 32,981.55 units.

The Japan Stock Exchange closed with advances this Thursday; the Nikkei 225 posted a rise of 0.72%.

American industry looks “Materially Impaired” by Imports of Common Alloy Aluminum Foil from 16 countries that are sold in the United States at a price below the appropriate value and that are subsidized by the governments of Bahrain, India and Turkey, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC for its acronym in English) said on Wednesday ).

The Commerce Department will issue ‘anti-dumping’ duty orders for the 16 countries and ‘countervailing’ duty orders against imports of the product from Bahrain, India and Turkey as a result of the USITC decision, the agency said in a release.

The 16 countries in question are Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Slovenia, Spain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, Taiwan and Turkey.

The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Index stands at 62.5â € ‹â €‹ â € ‹in March, better than expected.

OPEC meeting

Another focus of the day for the market is in this Thursday’s meeting of the countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The United States said in a call with Saudi Arabia that energy must be kept affordable for consumers, as President Joe Biden’s administration picked up the practice of his predecessor, Donald Trump, by contacting the OPEC leader ahead of key meetings. .

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter that she had a call with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman. “We reaffirm the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable energy sources for consumers,” said Granholm.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have been cutting production by nearly 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to prop up prices and reduce excess supply. In addition, Saudi Arabia has made an additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels a day.

All in all, a barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, dropped 0.60% to $ 62.92 per barrel, while West Texas dropped 0.74% to $ 59.31.