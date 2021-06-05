Tech Sector Powers Wall St; employment data calms inflation fears

By Medha Singh, Shashank Nayar and Lewis Krauskopf

Jun 4 (Reuters) – US stocks rose on Friday, led by the tech sector, after weaker-than-expected job growth eased fears of an overheating economy prompting an early tightening of monetary policy. .

* The major report from the Department of Labor showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last month, helped by vaccinations and the reopening of the economy, following an unexpected downturn in the labor market in April.

* Investors were concerned that a strong employment report pointing to higher inflation could lead the Fed to withdraw the stimulus implemented during the pandemic.

* “(The data) keeps the pressure off the Fed and will allow it to maintain its low interest rate policy longer and adopt a more wait-and-see attitude,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management. “The opportunity to keep rates low is good news for risk takers.”

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.35 points, or 0.52%, to 34,756.39; the S&P 500 gained 37.04 points, or 0.88%, to 4,229.89 units, and the Nasdaq Composite added 199.98 points, or 1.47%, to 13,814.49 units.

* All three indices rose for the week, and the Nasdaq posted its third consecutive weekly gain.

* The S&P 500 technology sector was the best performer on Friday, increasing 1.9%.

* At a general level, the benchmark S&P 500 accumulates a rise of 12.6% in the year and is trading near record highs.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano and Rodrigo Charme)