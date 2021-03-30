Maley considers that Stocks may continue to rise but believe gains are not due to fundamental data but market has calculated fundamental growth expectations for the next 12 and 18 months. They estimate an economic growth of 8% and profit growth of 25% for this year.

Matt Maley: “Tech is the biggest risk for the S&P 500”

“Those are extraordinary numbers, but if you compare them to a normal year, they are not nearly as impressive as they initially seem,” Maley said. What’s more year-on-year estimates are comparisons with last year where the economy was practically closed and profits affected by the pandemic.

Maley emphasizes that Market rebound is not justified, valuations are extreme, the advantage is very limited and the risks of a total correction are high.

The main concern at Miller Tabak + Co. is right now is the divergence between the S&P 500 SPX index and tech stocks. The top-of-the-line index can hold if there is weakness in the tech sector, but “once that weakness becomes more pronounced, it has always had a negative impact on the broader stock market,” Maley said.

“Every time the Nasdaq COMP, -0.93% has fallen between 12% and 14% in the last 40 years, it has created a ‘material retracement’ in the S&P 500,” says Maley. “If that correction becomes more than 15% on the Nasdaq, the S&P has always fallen by at least 10% as well (and usually a little more than 10%).”

“The divergence between the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 is reaffirmed once again,” says Maley. If the Tech Heavy Index moves much lower, it will “raise a serious warning flag” for both the Nasdaq and the broader stock market.