Tech Helps Hang Seng Bounce Nearly 0.5%

Brazil has the environmental summit to redeem itself: Mac Margolis

(Bloomberg) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro needs no introduction at this week’s virtual summit on climate change convened by US President Joe Biden. He took office in 2019 threatening to renounce the Paris Agreement, courted miners and loggers, and scared off international donors, Norway and Germany, instead of listening to his chant about the fate of the Amazon rainforest. With his sights set on re-election in 2022, he has routinely criticized anyone who puts trees ahead of cutting down – until now. Gone is the fickle foreign minister who dismissed climate change as a globalist ruse. The environment minister who favored loggers, Ricardo Salles, is behaving well with the US envoy on climate change, John Kerry. And Bolsonaro wrote a seven-page letter to Biden, announcing the sustainability agenda and extolling Brazil’s ecological credentials. This is not so much an act of contrition as an existential change. With Brazil’s fiscal accounts at a tipping point, a looming parliamentary investigation into its handling of the second covid-19 outbreak, the world’s deadliest, and a record of more than 100 requests for impeachment weighing on its Against, Bolsonaro has seen his approval ratings burn. His bellicose environmental agenda, which drew a harsh reprimand from top American Democrats, has made matters worse. When even the sympathetic business sector and agribusiness are losing faith, Bolsonaro knows he must change course or become an outcast. “Brazil needs to get online, and not because Europe says so,” said Pedro de Camargo Neto, a farmer and rancher, and an outspoken critic of the government’s environmental policy. “We need to comply with the law, period. What is illegal is illegal. ”The good news is that Brazil can contribute many things to sustainable development. Its grain strip is based on high-tech agriculture that avoids turning the soil over, reducing erosion and keeping carbon in the soil. Hydropower lights up most homes and industries, and wind and solar power are growing rapidly on the grid. Clean burning ethanol distilled from sugar cane helps remove exhaust emissions. Even the battered Amazon is showing some promising green shoots. By taking smart action, Brazil’s environmental assets could recover much of what has been threatened during the 27 months of incendiary Bolsonarism: aid, investment, strategic partnerships, international credibility, and what’s left of Brazil’s soft power. Hopes rise in unlikely places. Let’s start with Mato Grosso, a sprawling frontier state almost three times the size of Germany and stretching across three characteristic tropical ecosystems: the Cerrado or Savannah, the Pantanal wetlands, and the high Amazon rainforest. While it was once considered a melting pot of habitat destruction, prompting Greenpeace to recognize the former state governor with the “Chainsaw of Gold” in 2005, Mato Grosso has shown that it can drastically curb deforestation even as the Amazon region in your set has not. The success of the state is due to political penance, technology, surveillance and presence on the ground. After placing the properties on a state digital network, the authorities monitored the forest area through satellite images and dispatched police and forest inspectors to keep the farmers honest and catch those who do not comply with the law. In 2020, the forest police seized 157 tractors, 11 trucks and a helicopter, and arrested 492 people for illegal timber trafficking and logging. This year, more than 1,500 infractions have already been carried out, triple the number in all of 2020. Boosting this system took years of commitment and cooperation between officials and producers. It also meant reducing bureaucracy and clutter of land titles (about 80% of Mato Grosso’s 150,000 rural properties overlapped) and ditching the inefficient federal forestry data bank to establish a state-owned system. Mato Grosso hired 50 data analysts to review the records. The result: outlaws are on the run, authorized deforestation has quintupled, and overall logging has dropped 33.7% from 2019, in addition to a drastic 88% decline between 2005 and 2012, Mato Grosso is one of only two. Brazilian states that take advantage of international compensation in their forest management to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, part of the sustainability rewards outlined in the Paris Agreement. It used the $ 8 million in credits tied to reducing carbon emissions to buy computers and forest monitoring technology, and Environment Secretary Mauren Lazzaretti projects that Mato Grosso will eliminate illegal logging by 2030. Mato Grosso can’t fix it. Brazil’s forestry problem (environmental treaties are agreements between national governments, not local ones), but it can open a way. “Mato Grosso shows that subnational states can develop their own enforcement mechanisms and that it is not necessary to wait forever for the federal government to act,” said Marcos Jank, professor of global agribusiness at Insper, a São Paulo business school. “Complying with the law is important and you will get preferential treatment from the markets.” This week, 24 of Brazil’s 27 governors signed their own sustainability pledge to stop “the environmental emergency” by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Much preliminary work remains. The Brazilian government argues, reasonably, that controlling illegal logging depends on solving the tangle of property titles that restricts governance in the Amazon. It is crucial to comply with the national Forest Code, approved in 2012, but which since then has been mainly linked to litigation. Land grabbers still want to play with the code, but without it, the Brazilian border would still be at the mercy of pirates and chainsaws. Yet even the most sensible forest code means little on lands where the government has been absent from its functions. Illegal logging of forests is off limits to public lands. Most of the clandestine destruction takes place in the so-called “undesignated” territory, legal jargon for 50 million hectares of forest (an area the size of Spain) owned by the Government, but not controlled by anyone. “Essentially, they are no man’s land,” said Rodrigo Lima, managing partner of Agroicone, an agricultural consultancy and think tank. Brazil could win an easy victory in any environmental pact if it takes over those blind spots in forests, whose destruction it only benefits the bandits, who demolish the Amazon and the name of the country. "Why not take the opportunity to announce that we are converting, say, 10 million hectares of non-designated areas into conservation areas, preserving them, and then using them as collateral for the carbon market?" Lima said. "That's very different than going to Washington and saying, pass me the money and we'll take care of our forests." If Bolsonaro misses this opportunity, Brazil risks ending up with fewer dollars and fewer trees.