Tech giants, mergers and a new tourism

The end of the pandemic will bring a new economic paradigm, with big technology as the all-powerful facilitators of teleworking, entertainment or retail, while other sectors will be doomed to a wave of consolidations and the end of mass tourism will force airlines, hotels or cruise ships to rethink their services, according to shows analysis of quarterly results on S&P 500 companies.

During his first press conference this week, US President Joe Biden repeated the new mantra of his economic policy three times in a few minutes “I want a paradigm shift”, something that, regardless of the Executive’s incentives, is already an ongoing process.

The images of dozens of gigantic cruise ships in the waters of the Bahamas or in front of the beaches of Florida will remain as one of the images of the end of the old economy, while over the years office workers will not forget when laptops, instructions from Zoom, Slack or Google began to get to your makeshift home office.

This sudden change led companies like Carnival Cruises from earning about $ 6 billion a quarter to 33 million at the end of 2020. Similar drops experienced by airlines, hotel chains or restaurants around the world.

“Going back to a cruise is going to take a lot protocols, new processes and technologyNot only for cruise ships, but for other industries, “said Stewart Chiron, an industry expert known as The Cruise Guy, on Thursday.

“The pandemic economy accelerated trend in favor of assets not tangible through firms with relatively fewer employees. We hope this trend will continue. Traditional businesses will recover, but the disconnect with companies with more intangible assets per employee will persist and will continue to be a social and economic challenge, “New York University economics professor Michael Spence said in a comment.

Amazon, to power

During the pandemic, the world did not stop, but instead moved to digital life, something that brought huge profits to Amazon, one of the biggest winners of the pandemic, with quarterly revenues that passed about 75,000 million dollars at the beginning of 2020 to more than 125,000 million.

Amazon launched during 2020 at a wave of hires, while representatives of the workers or governments criticized the laxity in their immense logistics complexes to prevent the contagion of Covid-19.

Jeff Bezos’ multinational has become so important to some areas that, as in the case of San Bernardino (California), it has begun to introduce training in secondary schools like the one at Cajon High School, where young people know that their most certain future is in Amazon.

With his immense growth and its diversification (Its hegemony in the computational cloud and its presence in supermarkets is becoming stronger) Amazon is a stone’s throw from Walmart, the largest private company on the planet, which went from entering $ 134,000 at the beginning of 2020 to having sales of 152,000 million in the last quarter of 2020.

Walmart advanced in its transition to digital commerce and promised a historic $ 350 billion investment plan for the next decade, with $ 14 billion earmarked for task automation, the addition of more Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other capital investments.

The losers of the new economy

The pandemic has not only accentuated divide between rich and poorRather, it has caused a schism of still invaluable dimensions between the exponents of the digital economy and other industrial, financial, health, tourism and leisure companies that will find it very difficult to adapt to the new economic paradigms.

In the case of restoration, those who had opted for digitization have escaped unscathed from the pandemicLike Chipotle, which has seen online sales quadruple and increased its revenue during 2020 to record levels.

On the contrary, Darden Restaurants only recovered in the second half of the year with the relaxation of containment measures in the United States, while Starbucks has not yet managed to compensate for the lack of working clientele who consumed their coffees.

Disney is an example of a multinational that achieved save yourself from the pandemic inadvertently. By consolidating its commitment to streaming entertainment just before the global health crisis, it was able to weather the earthquake it has suffered in its parks, travel (including cruises) and retail stores segment.

The pandemic shattered all the economists’ predictions. For instance, shot 80% the price of lumber because confined Americans started building work on houses and the fracking fever ended because oil prices plunged along with displacement.

“What events such as the traffic jam in the Suez Canal remind us is that in this so interconnected economy the weakest link can have a big impact on the entire economy. Fifty years ago, a blockade on the canal would surely not have been the problem it represents today, “explained mathematician and writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb at a conference this week.