Tech giants join calls to finance US chip production

(Reuters) – Some of the world’s biggest chip buyers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google, are joining with major processor makers such as Intel Corp to create a new lobby for subsidies. government in the sector.

The newly formed Coalition of Semiconductors in the United States, which also includes Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services, said Tuesday that it asked US lawmakers to provide funding for the CHIPS Act, for which President Joe Biden asked Congress for 50 billion. of dollars.

“Strong funding from the CHIPS Act would help the United States develop the additional capacity needed to have more resilient supply chains that ensure critical technologies are there when we need them,” the group said in a letter to Democratic and Republican leaders. of both houses of the United States Congress.

The global chip shortage has hit automakers hard, and Ford Motor Co has said it could cut second-quarter production in half.

Auto industry groups have lobbied the Biden administration to secure chip supplies for auto factories. But Reuters reported last week that government officials are reluctant to use a national security law to redirect computer chips to automakers because doing so could harm other industries.

The new coalition includes some of those other chip-consuming industries, with members such as AT&T, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Verizon Communications Inc.The group warned against government actions to favor a single industry such as chipmakers. automobiles.

“The government should refrain from intervening while the industry works to correct the current imbalance between supply and demand that is causing the shortage,” the group said.

Tech companies like Apple are also hit by chip shortages, but much less severely than automakers.

The iPhone maker said last month that it will lose between $ 3 billion and $ 4 billion in sales in the current quarter ending in June due to chip shortages, but that’s just a small percentage of the $ 72.9 billion in sales that the Analysts expect Apple for the third fiscal quarter, according to Refinitiv revenue estimates.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)