The world economy is paralyzed by the coronavirus, the recession is lurking, and advertising revenue is shrinking but the technology giants, with Amazon, Google and Facebook in the lead, are breaking usage records, promising for their future.

As Apple and Microsoft have already done, these companies published their financial results for the first three months of the year, marked by the paralysis of the planet in the pandemic and the economic crisis.

But for the applications of the dominant social network, it is Christmas season every day for a month: the level of calls made through WhatsApp and Messenger doubled, reaching daily the volumes of the night before the New Year, generally the annual peak.

The number of video calls made through “Teams”, Microsoft’s video conferencing solution, increased 1,000% in March.

As unemployment explodes, Amazon is nonstop recruiting – 175,000 additional jobs in the United States – to cope with the growing flow of online orders since confinement began.

Google and Apple, meanwhile, are launching new products, physical and digital, and are aiming to become even more essential with new human contact tracking tools to fight the new coronavirus.

– Prudence –

The most reluctant to online commerce made their first purchase on Amazon. Elderly people started playing video games. The “anti” social networks have no other option to keep in touch with their friends.

Children imitate their parents, each on their telework screen. Families have re-subscribed to Netflix.

But not everything is rosy for these tech giants. Advertising, the crux of the war for Google and Facebook, was one of the first budgets cut by struggling companies.

Digital signatures must provide a service that has become essential, with limited resources. Your employees work from your garage, your living room, or worse, in warehouses that are difficult to protect from the coronavirus.

The production of electronic devices (such as smartphones) and content for streaming platforms (series, video games) is lagging.

One by one, the groups lowered their forecasts for 2020.

“The first quarter numbers are not going to reflect what is really happening,” said Bob O’Donnell of Technalysis Research. “The problems started just in March. The real problem will be demand in the second quarter.”

As a sign that even good numbers are not to celebrate, Netflix was cautious in announcing its new subscriber records, emphasizing the uncertainty looming over the rest of the year.

The winners of the confinement do not want to give the impression of benefiting from the health crisis. And, above all, it is difficult to know which habits will settle forever and which uses will disappear in a distant and vague “after”.

– Influence –

“At the moment, these platforms, like Zoom, provide a service. But when we can go out to dinner with friends, we will no longer do the aperitif by videoconference. And it will no longer be free,” said Carolina Milanesi, Creative Strategies.

However, nobody cares about the future of tech stars.

The entire advertising-related industry will suffer, but they have enough reserves to resist, “said David Sidebottom, analyst at Futuresource.

With or without crisis, they are always in offensive mode.

Apple Music launched to conquer 52 new countries with six months free for new subscribers. Google made Stadia, its cloud video game service, free for two months.

A few days ago, Facebook introduced its video game streaming application, in direct competition with Twitch (Amazon) or Mixer (Microsoft), and a new video call interface, Messenger Rooms, which allows users to “jump” virtually his friends’ living room, enough to threaten Zoom.

The groups also compete in terms of social responsibility, releasing measures on the protection of their employees, their efforts to fight disinformation linked to COVID-19, or their donations to charities.

Google and Apple, whose operating systems are the most widely used in smartphones in the world, have proposed an unprecedented alliance to be able to track people who have been close to infected people.

“It is fascinating. They can have a decisive impact on the entire planet,” said Bob O’Donnell. “This shows its power and influence: no government can reach so many people at once.”

