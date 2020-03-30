The annual electronics show that opens Tuesday in Las Vegas illustrates the gap between concerns over controversial uses of technology and consumer appetite for the latest news.

From January 7 to 10, some 175,000 visitors will walk the aisles of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and marvel at the latest connected robots, screens and vibrators.

On the menu, objects with a high content of artificial intelligence (AI) for the home, cars, health, town planning … which communicate with humans, and soon between them thanks to 5G.

Far from the scandals on personal data collected all the time, The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organizes the CES, forecasts records for consumer technologies in the United States in 2020.

Sales of televisions, smartphones and connected home, should thus increase by 2, 3 and 4% respectively, and those of wireless headphones could jump by 31%, with nearly 67 million pairs sold (8.2 billion revenues ).

Health, beauty and well-being will be among the stars of this fair, with objects and applications becoming more and more connected and intimate. From diagnosis to treatment, the digital health devices sector is expected to grow 16% this year, to $ 10 billion in revenue.

Babytech, sleeptech (sleep tech), familytech …. “AI and machine learning permeate the entire health sector,” says Jill Gilbert, of “Living in digital times”, which organizes conferences at CES. .

At a press preview on Sunday, however, she acknowledged that “the biggest barrier to adopting the latest technology is not innovation, but trust.”

No “flashback”

All these objects (speakers and connected watches, for example) are indeed regularly accused of spying on their owners without their knowledge.

The associations regularly sound the alarm on the exploitation of data by social networks, brands, governments and hackers.

American and European regulators have imposed heavy fines. Some politicians call for the dismantling of dominant platforms. And the United States is engaged in a trade war against its economic and technological rival, China, which rubs off on world trade.

“It is very fashionable to complain about technology,” wrote American author Rob Walker in the New York Times in September.

“Our devices distract us, social networks poison public debate, new trendy objects violate our right to privacy (…) but in reality we love our gadgets more than ever. There is no return from flames against tech. “

Emotions and prejudices

To better anticipate our desires, machine learning will ramp up. They already know how to recognize our voices and our faces, they will soon reveal our emotions.

Knowledge of emotional data “has reached a sufficient level” for companies to use it for marketing, market research or political polls, says Accenture.

The companion robots will thus be able to show more empathy towards the elderly, and a vehicle will undoubtedly be able to react to the signs of driver fatigue.

But “reading emotions is a special business,” notes an Accenture report. “Users will be concerned about potential privacy issues, security breaches, manipulation and prejudice.”

It is up to companies to find the right balance. “Between what consumers say and what they do there is often a world,” says Tuong Nguyen, analyst at Gartner. “You have to reassure them on questions of privacy and security while designing interesting and useful objects.”

What’s happening in Vegas …

The CES is being held this year against the backdrop of commercial and political tensions between China and the United States.

The Chinese delegation will still be the largest outside the United States, with hundreds of exhibitors, including Huawei, the telecommunications giant blacklisted by Washington, who suspects it of industrial espionage and considers it a threat. for national security.

“Chinese companies occupy a little less space than last year, but all the main exhibitors are there,” said Sarah Brown of the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the CES.

The show allows Chinese champions to show their ability to compete with Silicon Valley.

“Chinese companies are very aggressive,” said Simon Bryant of Futuresource Consulting. “Their domestic market is saturated, so they need to export, but not necessarily to the United States.”

The 4,500 expected exhibitors share the same objective. Unlike party goers, they hope that what happens in Vegas will not stay in Vegas.