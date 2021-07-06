Tech companies would leave Hong Kong if they pass anti-doxing law

At present, the use of personal information is an issue that generates contradictions and conflicts beyond the virtual sphere, because it has come to influence political aspects, such is the case of the warnings from Google, Facebook and Twitter to withdraw. Hong Kong, following the proposed data law.

According to what was exposed by the Wall Street Journal, companies fear that the government will begin to investigate staff, for alleged charges of providing information without authorization from users.

Proposal to eradicate doxing

On May 11, 2021, the Legislative Council of Hong Kong proposed a law to combat doxing, a practice that consists of obtaining or providing data from people in order to harass, threaten or intimidate on social networks or through other means .

This approach was created by disseminating information on the internet sites of 20 police members, after violently arresting more than 370 people who demonstrated against the National Security Law, approved on June 30, 2020.

Within the leaks published on websites and social networks, the privacy of journalists and activists who led the protests, as well as their families, was also violated.

Five months after imposing the National Security Law, the police received more than a thousand calls in a few hours, after implementing a hotline to report, anonymously, cases related to violations of the regulations.

The fear generated by the approval of the data law

By giving the go-ahead to the data law to prevent doxing, investigations of employees of Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies suspected of having provided information, during the events that occurred a year ago.

Similarly, the Hong Kong government can request the removal of published content that puts the nation at risk. If the order is not followed, those responsible will be awarded a fine or imprisonment.

However, what is worrying is how the articles of the National Security Law influence in relation to the processes of investigation and administration of justice, since it allows the intervention of Beijing authorities, which are known for their little humanitarian methods with the prisoners politicians.

The regulations focus on avoiding separatist, terrorist ideas or actions or any event that goes against the leaders or buildings of the government sector, which would be considered serious and would have a proportional penalty.

Therefore, it could generate abuses of authority and violation of human rights by implementing punishments based on torture or solitary confinement of prisoners, which is of great concern to corporations in the digital environment.