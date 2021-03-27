Tech companies won’t lose investor interest

The big three investors present at the conference also shared this positive view on tech stocks even though many investors are shifting their investments into cyclical sectors.

Wood noted that investors are transferring their money to cyclical areas, those that depend on the success of the economy, like retailers and airlines, and he said that’s a good thing. She is encouraged to see that the general market rally is widening.

As the economy continues its fragile recovery, fears about bond yields and inflation have been high. But all three investors said they are not overly concerned about these trends hurting growth stocks.

They also emphasized that younger individual investors will continue to play an important role in the market: “There are a lot of retail investors playing the market thanks to Robinhood and Coinbase. Individual investors are more engaged,” Jan van Eck said.

In addition, Van Eck has indicated that investors should turn more to companies that have a great competitive advantage, such as its Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) that invests in stocks that are dominant in their respective fields such as Charles Schwab, Intel, Microsoft and Amazon. .

O’Leary also believes that the stock market boom can last, $ 1.9 trillion in new stimulus is “free money” for many investors. But you’re not buying into the idea that cyclical stocks can keep outperforming tech stocks much longer.

“Yes, people are looking for quality. But some sectors are permanently damaged and airlines are one of them because of technology,” O’Leary said. “I no longer need to fly to Dubai so much for meetings when I made calls on Zoom every week,” he noted.

O’Leary said he’s also willing to make some speculative bets on emerging industries that aren’t getting a lot of attention. For example, O’Leary’s firm owns shares in MindMed (MMEDF), which is working on the development of legal psychedelic medications that can be used to help treat depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.

OPVs for renewable energies

In the coming months we will see many IPOs of Renewable Energy companies, Investment Strategies analyzes the sector and companies comment on their future plans. Do not miss it!

Wood is also investing in innovative healthcare companies, with a dedicated genomics ETF (ARKG). He believes that younger investors, many of whom inherit money from baby boomers, will continue to move into more dynamic fields such as robotics and alternative energy. So you’re not overly concerned that the recent rally in value stocks spells the end of the tech renaissance.

“Many companies that cater to short-term investors who wanted profit are now investing more in share buybacks and dividends than in innovation,” Wood said. “That puts them in danger.”

And what about bitcoin?

Wood also believes that Bitcoin is ready for “prime time” and that prices will continue to rise in the long term as more companies adopt crypto-friendly strategies as Tesla and Squar (SQ) have done. In fact, Wood said he thinks it makes sense for investors to have between 2.5% and 6.5% of their assets in bitcoins, adding that his funds are betting on cryptocurrencies primarily through the Grayscale Bitcoin Trus which is publicly traded (GBTC).

O’Leary, meanwhile, had been somewhat skeptical of bitcoin a few years ago. But he said Thursday that he is increasingly convinced that bitcoin will gain traction, believing he has around 3% of a portfolio in bitcoin, as well as crypto mining stocks.

Jan Van Eck noted that Coinbase’s upcoming market debut will be noteworthy: With a potential valuation of $ 100 billion after direct listing, the stock would dwarf Nasdaq’s roughly 24 billion market value.

With that in mind, Van Eck hopes that more large investment firms will try to profit from bitcoin or risk being left out. Fidelit, for example, has just joined a growing list of companies filing to launch a crypto ETF with the SEC.

“Crypto Wall Street will be a disruptive threat to traditional banks and institutions”Van Eck said.