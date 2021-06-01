Tecau and Krawietz snatch the place of the round of 32 from Escobar and Behar

06/01/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau, number 23 of the ATP and the German player Kevin Krawietz, number 16 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and fifty-nine minutes by 6-3, 3-6 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the Ecuadorian Gonzalo escobar, number 49 of the ATP and the Uruguayan player Ariel behar, number 51 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve on one occasion, while the winners also did it once. Likewise, in the first serve Tecau and Krawietz had 68% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and got 76% of the service points, while their rivals had 68% first service and 2 double faults, managing to win the 72% of service points.

During the round of 32 Tecau and Krawietz will face the winners of the match between John millman Y Thiago Monteiro against Yen-Hsun Lu Y Yoshihito nishioka.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) occurs between May 30 and June 12 on open-air clay. A total of 64 couples participate in the tournament.