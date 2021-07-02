Tecau and Krawietz qualify for the Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Romanian Horia Tecau, number 21 of the ATP and the German tennis player Kevin Krawietz, number 20 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and nine minutes for 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (1) to the italian player Salvatore caruso and the spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, numbers 184 and 221 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve on one occasion, obtained 63% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 83% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they could not break their opponents’ serve at any time, they had a 66% first serve, they did not double fault and they managed to win 66% of their service points.

In the round of 32, Tecau and Krawietz will face the Swedes Andre goransson Y Casper ruud.

The tournament takes place in London from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.