Tecau and Krawietz qualify for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/05/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

The Romanian player Horia Tecau, number 23 of the ATP and the German Kevin Krawietz, number 16 of the ATP won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros in one hour and forty-one minutes by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 the brazilian tennis player Bruno Soares and the british player Jamie Murray, numbers 12 and 21 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the quarter-finals.

The match data shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ service twice, had a 62% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 70% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break the serve once and their effectiveness data is 58%, 4 double faults and 67% of points obtained at the service.

In the quarterfinals Tecau and Krawietz will face the Colombian players Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It takes place on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples can be seen in it. In addition, it is celebrated from May 30 to June 12 in Paris.